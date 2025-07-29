MLB announces youth-focused & philanthropic events for the MLB Speedway Classic

Image Credit: MLB

MLB Donation, Baseball-Themed STEM Education Event and PLAY BALL Event Highlight Friday’s Schedule

As part of Major League Baseball’s continued commitment to youth empowerment and community engagement, the league will bring a pair of events to youth in the Bristol, Tennessee area ahead of the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com.

Through both a PLAY BALL event and an interactive STEM education experience, MLB will provide hands-on opportunities to learn, play, and connect with the game of baseball in meaningful ways at Bristol Motor Speedway, home of the Speedway Classic, and TVA Credit Union Stadium, home of the summer collegiate Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys on Friday, August 1st. In addition, MLB will announce a donation at Bristol Motor Speedway at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 1st.

In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City and Washington County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, MLB will host a baseball-themed STEM Education event designed to inspire and empower students through the intersection of science, technology, engineering and math that relates back to both baseball and racing-themes. The program features engaging stations where students can explore topics like pitch speed physics, coding and reaction time through sensory input, teamwork and creativity turning Bristol Motor Speedway into an innovative classroom.

In addition to the STEM-event, MLB will host over 200 youth ages 5-12 from the Bristol and Johnson City areas for a special PLAY BALL Event. The event will feature a special appearance by three-time MLB All-Star Carlos Baerga with instruction led by MLB Youth Ambassador Coach Ballgame. Additionally, the event will be supported by USA Baseball and the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys and local American Legion Baseball league. The fun-filled day of introductory-level baseball and softball related activities at this event are designed to encourage greater accessibility to bat and ball sports, while demonstrating the variety of ways in which the game can be played in almost any setting. All participants will receive a PLAY BALL bat and ball set and a commemorative t-shirt.

For more information about MLB Together and the PLAY BALL initiative, visit MLBTogether.comor PLAYBALL.org.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

