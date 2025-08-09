Saturday Column, If You Want to Laugh – Columna Sabatina, Por Si Quieres Reír

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Fifteen out of 20 people in the world are on a diet… And there are special diets for everyone: The protein diet, the starvation diet, the all-you-want-to-eat diet: This one for fat people who want to stay fat…

The most shocking thing about diets isn’t watching what you eat, but watching what your friend eats… One diet is very simple: There are only three things you should never put in your mouth: a knife, a fork, and a spoon. And if you use chopsticks, use just one…

I went to see one of those diet specialists, and it worked: I was immediately $100 lighter… My wife planned to lose 96 pounds. That is, to get out of myself… La Pimpi stays young because of her strict diet, the gym, and because she lies about her age…

Life changes: Ten years ago I put my wife on a pedestal, but yesterday I put her on a diet…

-o-o-o-

The Devil Knows More Because He’s Old Than Because He’s the Devil.

An elderly man was driving his Cadillac at 100 miles per hour when he realized a police patrol was chasing him. So, he accelerated, to 140, then to 150, then to 180.

Suddenly, he slowed down and thought:

“I’m too old for this.”

He stopped and waited for the patrol car to catch up with him.

The officer got out of his vehicle to say:

“Sir, my shift ends in 10 minutes. Today is Friday, and I’m leaving for the weekend on vacation with my family. If you give me a good reason for speeding so fast, something I’ve never heard of before, I’ll let you go without a ticket.”

The old man looks at him, thinks, and says:

“Years ago, my wife ran away with a policeman; and when I saw you chasing me, I thought you were bringing her back to me.”

“Have a nice day, sir,” the officer said and left.

-o-o-o-

Who Doesn’t Have a Credit Card?

Money isn’t everything in this life, except when you lose your credit cards.

Nowadays, if someone pays in cash, they become a suspect. People think their credit is probably bad.

With credit cards, it’s much easier to buy, but much harder to pay.

Using credit cards is a convenient way to spend money you only dream of one day having.”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Columna Sabatina, Por Si Quieres Sonreír

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – En el mundo, 15 de cada 20 personas están a dieta… Y es que hay dietas especiales para cada quien: La dieta de las proteínas, la dieta del hambre, la dieta de todo lo que quieras comer: Estas son para gordos que desean seguir siendo gordos…

Lo más chocante de las dietas no es ver lo que tú comes, sino ver lo que come tu amigo… Cierta dieta es muy simple: Solo hay tres cosas que nunca debes llevarte a la boca, un cuchillo, un tenedor y una cucharilla. Y si usas palitos asiáticos, que sea uno solo…

Fui a consultarme con uno de esos especialistas en dietas y funcionó: En seguida estaba yo 100 dólares más liviano… Mi esposa planificó perder 96 libras. Es decir, salir de mí… La Pimpi se mantiene joven por su estricta dieta, por el gimnasio y porque miente acerca de su edad…

La vida cambia: Hace diez años ponía a mi esposa en un pedestal, pero ayer la puse a dieta…

-o-o-o-

Más Sabe el Diablo Por Viejo que Por Diablo

Un anciano conducía su Cadillac a 100 millas por hora, cuando se dio cuenta de que una patrulla policial lo perseguía. Entonces, aceleró, a 140, luego a 150, a 180.

De repente, disminuyó la velocidad y pensó:

“Soy demasiado viejo para esto”.

Se detuvo y esperó que la patrulla lo alcanzara

El oficial salió de su vehículo, para decirle:

“Señor, mi turno termina en 10 minutos. Hoy es viernes y me iré en el fin de semana de vacaciones con mi familia. Si me da una buena razón para tanta velocidad, algo que nunca haya escuchado antes, lo dejaré ir sin multa”.

El viejo lo mira, piensa y dice:

“Hace años, mi esposa se escapó con un policía; y cuando te vi persiguiéndome, pensé que me la traías de vuelta”.

“Que tenga buen día señor”, le dijo el policía y se fue.

-o-o-o-

¿Quiénes No Tienen Tarjeta de Crédito?

El dinero no lo es todo en esta vida, excepto cuando a uno se le pierden las tarjetas de crédito.

Hoy día, si alguien paga en efectivo, se convierte en sospechoso. Se piensa que seguramente, su crédito es malo.

Con las tarjetas de crédito uno compra mucho más fácil, pero paga mucho más difícil.

Usar las tarjetas de crédito es una manera conveniente de gastar dinero que uno sueña tendrá alguna vez”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado aánto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

