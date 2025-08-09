Dodgers to Host Back-to-School Resource Fair Presented by General Mills For Students in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are partnering with General Mills to host a Back-to-School Resource Fair this Saturday, August 9. The stadium will welcome 500 Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students and their families ahead of the start of the new school year. During the event, attendees will receive backpacks and essential school supplies, along with non-perishable pantry food items including fan-favorite cereals like Honey Nut Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, courtesy of General Mills. Complimentary dental screenings will be available to all attendees through Dodgers sponsor partner UCLA Health. Current players and alumni will be in attendance to greet families and distribute items to students.

Additional Dodgers sponsor partners AM 570 LA Sports, Archer Meat Snacks, King’s Hawaiian, Coca Cola, and PRIME will provide additional resources in support of this initiative. Families will go home with lunch courtesy of new Dodgers partner Fresh Brothers.

The Dodgers, baseball’s 2024 World Champions, have been recognized as ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community.

With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world.

About General Mills:

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

Information provided by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports