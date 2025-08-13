Robinson Was Not the First Black in MLB – Robinson No Fue el Primer Negro en MLB 

The worst thing about a lazy person is getting up earlier so he can spend more time doing nothing… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Adael González, from Punto Fijo, asks: “If the process for Pete Rose to be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame is carried out, would it be through a Veterans Committee or through journalists?”

Dear friend A-DE: It’s a unique case, so Cooperstown will have to decide. It seems right that it would be through one of the Committees.

Constantino Liñares, from Madrid, asks: “What do you think of Curt Schilling, with more than 200 wins, more than 3,000 Ks, and not in the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Tino: Who told you those numbers guarantee Cooperstown? If so, we wouldn’t need voters.

Schiling was a candidate before reporters for 10 years, 2013-2022, plus 2023 before a Veterans Committee, without obtaining the necessary votes.

Nicaraguan Dennis Martínez, with a record of 245-193, 3.70 ERA, 2149 strikeouts, and a perfect game, also didn’t make it.

Jorge I. Consalvi, from La Guaira, asks: “When did José Cardenal and Leo Cárdenas play with the La Guaira Sharks?”

Dear friend Yoyo: Cárdenas in 1970-71 with the Águilas and the Sharks, and in 1971-72 with the Sharks. Cardinal, eight championships, with the Sharks alone, spread over 16 years, between 1965 and 1980.

Ramiro Portuondo, from the Bronx, asks: “I read that Jackie Robinson wasn’t the first Black player in the Major Leagues in 1947, but rather a certain Moses Fleetwood Walker in 1884. Is that true?”

Dear friend Miro: Jackie wasn’t the first Black player, but rather the first in the 20th century. Moses’ story is authentic. Other Black players have also appeared before him.

Josefina Pernía, from Hermosillo, asks: “How many years did Brandon Webb pitch in the Major Leagues, and what is he doing now?”

Dear friend Fina: Brandon pitched in the Majors for six years plus one game in another season, until 2009. He posted an 87-62 record, 3.27 ERA. At 46 years old, he lives with his wife, Alicia, in Ashland, Kentucky, where he completed his medical studies, with a postgraduate degree in osteomyelitis (bone inflammation).

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Robinson No Fue el Primer Negro en MLB

El colmo de un vago es que se levante más temprano, para estar más tiempo sin hacer nada… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Adael González, de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “Si se da el proceso para Pete Rose al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, ¿sería por un Comité de Veteranos o por los periodistas?” Amigo A-DE: Es un caso único, por lo que en Cooperstown tendrán que decidir. Parece correcto que fuera a través de uno de los Comités. Constantino Liñares, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Qué piensa de Curt Schilling, con más de 200 victorias, más de 3,000 Ks y no está en el Hall de la Fama?” Amigo Tino: ¿Quién te dijo que esos números garantizan Cooperstown? Si así fuera, no haríamos falta los electores. Schilling fue candidato ante los periodistas durante 10 años, 2013-2022, más 2023 ante un Comité de Veteranos, sin lograr los votos necesarios. El nicaragüense, Dennis Martínez, con récord de 245-193, 3.70, 2149 strikeouts y un juego perfecto, tampoco llegó.

Jorge I. Consalvi, de La Guaira, pregunta: “¿Cuándo jugaron José Cardenal y Leo Cárdenas con los Tiburones de La Guaira?”

Amigo Yoyo: Cárdenas en 1970-71 con las Águilas y con los Tiburones, y en 1971-72 con los Tiburones. Cardenal, ocho campeonatos, solo con los Tiburones, distribuidos en 16 años, entre 1965 y 1980.

Ramiro Portuondo, de El Bronx, pregunta: “Leí que Jackie Robinson no fue el primer negro en Grandes Ligas en 1947, sino un tal Moses Fleetwoot Walker en 1884. ¿Es cierto?”

Amigo Miro: Jackie no fue el primer negro, sino el primero en el Siglo XX. La historia de Moses es auténtica. También han aparecido otros negros anteriores a él.

Josefina Pernía, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cuántos años lanzó en Grandes Ligas Brandon Webb y qué hace ahora?”

Amiga Fina: Brandon lanzó en las Mayores seis años más un juego de otra campaña, hasta 2009. Dejó récord de 87-62, 3.27. A los 46 años de edad, vive con su esposa Alicia, en Ashland, Kentucky, donde terminó sus estudios de medicina, con post grado en osteomielitis (inflamación de los huesos).

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5