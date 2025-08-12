MLB announces 2025 Postseason schedule

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Postseason Begins with Four Wild Card Series on ESPN Platforms on Tues., Sept. 30th

Each of the Four Division Series Presented by Booking.com to Start on Sat., Oct 4th, With LCS Presented by loanDepot

Set to Begin on Sun., Oct. 12th

FOX and FS1 to Cover ALDS and ALCS; TNT Sports Platforms (TBS, truTV and HBO MAX) to Simulcast NLDS and NLCS

The 121st World Series Presented by Capital One on FOX to Start on Fri., Oct. 24th

Major League Baseball today announced the schedule for the 2025 Postseason, which is set to begin with each of the four Wild Card Series on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 on Tuesday, September 30th. Game One of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One on FOX is scheduled for Friday, October 24th at the home of the League Champion with the superior 2025 regular season record.

The openers of all four AL and NL Division Series presented by Booking.com are scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 4th. Overall, the Division Series is scheduled to run from Saturday, October 4th through Saturday, October 11th, with potential Game Fives on Friday, October 10th (ALDS) and Saturday (NLDS). FOX or FS1 along with FOX Deportes will combine to cover the ALDS, while TNT Sports will simulcast the NLDS on TBS, truTV and HBO MAX.

The American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot will begin on Sunday, October 12th and will be televised by FOX or FS1 along with FOX Deportes. The National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot is set to start on Monday, October 13th, and will be broadcast across TBS, truTV and HBO MAX. A potential Game Seven of the ALCS is scheduled for Monday, October 20th, while a NLCS Game Seven would be played on Tuesday, October 21st.

If a Game Seven is necessary to determine the 2025 World Series Champions, then it would be played on Saturday, November 1st. The scheduled off days during the World Series are Sunday, October 26th and Thursday, October 30th (based on a necessary Game Six). FOX Sports and FOX Deportes will present live telecast coverage of the World Series for the 28th time.

All games telecast on TNT Sports platforms, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. The Wild Card Series will also be available via the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2025 MLB Postseason games, beginning with the Wild Card Series.

In addition to coverage by FOX Deportes, 2025 Postseason games will also be telecast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and Univision, while Univision Radio will provide Spanish language audio coverage. The 2025 Postseason will be broadcast to 203 countries by 44 media partners in 16 languages around the globe.

MLB Network will air extensive studio coverage throughout the Postseason across the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight, the Emmy-nominated MLB Central, MLB Now and Intentional Talk.

The 2025 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports