Shohei Ohtani in Trouble for Millions – Shohei Ohtani en Lío Por Millones

If you don’t want to suffer, don’t love… But if you don’t love, why do you want to live?… St. Augustine.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Justin Verlander of the Giants reached 3,503 strikeouts in a game against the Nationals. Only 10 in history have 3,500 or more. Do you remember who the other nine are?

The Answer: Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875), Roger Clemens (4,672), Steve Carlton (4,136), Bert Blyleven (3,701), Tom Seaver (3,640), Don Sutton (3,574), Gaylord Perry (3,534), and Walter Johnson (3,509).

Ohtani Sued for $120 Million

For the second time since Shohei Ohtani was signed by the Dodgers in 2024 for $700 million for 10 seasons, he is embroiled in a lawsuit involving millions of dollars.

The notable Japanese big leaguer and his agent, Nez Balelo, are accused of destroying a group building a luxury development in Hawaii, a project costing $240 million. Ohtani purchased a mansion for $17 million and an adjacent plot of land for another $2 million, where he is preparing a pitching and hitting training area.

Kevin J. Hayes and Tomoto Matsumoto are the plaintiffs, who have filed documents seeking to prove that the two defendants, new partners in the construction company, caused them to be driven out of business. They are seeking a $120 million reward.

When Ohtani joined the Dodgers in 2024, his then-player, Ippei Mizuhara, was accused of stealing $17 million from him for gambling.

Most doubted that Shohei didn’t discover in time that such a sum of money had been stolen from him, and it was suspected that he was Mizuhara’s partner, but he hid it with such an accusation because of the problems that his gambling could cause him in baseball.

-o-o-o-

Death is so sure of its victory that it gives us a lifetime’s advantage... Friedrich Nietzsche.

-o-o-o-

Under the Eye for Gambling

Cleveland authorities are investigating Indians pitchers Luis Ortiz, 26, and Enmanuel Clase, 27, suspected of being involved in gambling…

-o-o-o-

Before, the restrooms were filled with little signs everywhere, written by everyone. Not anymore, because we have cell phones. We’re losing our values… Anonymous.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Shohei Ohtani en Lío Por Millones

Si no quieres sufrir, no ames… Pero si no amas, ¿para qué quieres vivir?… San Agustín.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Justin Verlander, de los Gigantes, llegó a 3,503 strikeouts en juego frente a los Nationals. Solamente 10 en la historia tienen 3,500 o más. ¿Recuerdas quiénes son los otros nueve?

La Respuesta: Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875), Roger Clemens (4,672), Steve Carlton (4,136), Bert Blyleven (3,701), Tom Seaver (3,640), Don Sutton (3,574), Gaylord Perry (3,534) y Walter Johnson (3,509).

Demandan a Ohtani por $120 Millones

Por segunda vez desde que Shohei Ohtani fue contratado por los Dodgers en 2024, por 700 millones de dólares, para 10 temporadas, está involucrado en un problema judicial por millones de dólares.

El notable big leaguer japonés y su agente, Nez Balelo, son acusados de destruir un grupo que construye una urbanización de lujo en Hawaii, obra que cuesta 240 millones de dólares, y en la cual Ohtani adquirió una mansión por $17 millones y un terreno adjunto por dos millones más, donde prepara un área para entrenar pitcheo y bateo.

Kevin J. Hayes y Tomoto Matsumoto, son los demandantes, quienes han presentado documentos que aspiran prueben que los dos acusados, nuevos socios de la empresa constructora, provocaron que los dejaran fuera del negocio. Y piden recompensa de $120 millones.

Cuando en 2024, Ohtani llegó a los Dodgers, su intérprete de entonces, Ippei Mizuhara, fue acusado de haberle robado 17 millones de dólares para apostar.

La mayoría dudó que Shohei no descubriera a tiempo que le despojaban de tal cantidad de dinero, y se sospechó que él era socio de Mizuhara, pero lo ocultaba con tal acusación, por los problemas que en el beisbol podía causarle que él fuera apostador.

-o-o-o-

La muerte está tan segura de su victoria, que nos da toda una vida de ventaja… Friedrich Nietzsche.

-o-o-o-

Investigan Pitchers Por Apuestas

Autoridades de Cleveland investigan a los lanzadores dominicanos de los Indios, Luis Ortiz, de 26 años, y Enmanuel Clase, 27, sospechosos de estar involucrados con el mundo de las apuestas…

-o-o-o-

Antes, los sanitarios estaban llenos de letreritos por todas partes que cada quien iba escribiendo. Ya no, porque tenemos celulares. Estamos perdiendo los valores… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

