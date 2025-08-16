Pour Me Another One, Today Is Saturday – Sírveme Otro Más, Que Hoy es Sábado

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The Conference on Alcoholism

Abstemiondino, El Seco, a fine 34-year-old gentleman, had never had a single drop of alcohol. He was a consummate teetotaler. One night, he attended a conference against alcoholism given by a famous professor.

The man spoke, among other topics, about the many alcoholics who spend millions of dollars around the world paying for their drinks.

What Abstemiondino did a few days later was open a splendid bar on a corner, right in the center of the city where he lives.

-o-o-o-

Trapichito’s sayings:

“My best friend’s name is Bebeto”…

“If they cremate me when I die, it’ll take more than a week to extinguish all that alcohol… I mean, right?!”…

“The doctor told me that if I drink liquor, I’ll hate myself in the morning… That’s why I get up at noon now”…

“I donated my body to science, so, in the meantime, I’m preserving it in alcohol”…

“I’ll never stop drinking liquor… Because most people hate those who are slackers”…

“My friend, Long Drink, is so racist, he only drinks Etiqueta Blanca, he can’t even look at Etiqueta Negra…

“I know it’s just one drink that hurts me, but I don’t know if it’s the fourteenth or the fifteenth”…

“The truth is, I’m an occasional drinker… I mean, I drink on every occasion”…

“Man’s best friend” It’s not the dog, but Johnny Walker Black”…

“Some people use psychiatrists to achieve spiritual joy… Many of us use bartenders”…

“When my phone rings, I don’t hear ‘riiiinng,’ but ‘ruuuum”…

“I don’t know whether to have a rum and raisin ice cream, or a cold rum ice cream to see what happens”…

“My friend, Julio, takes into account everything that happens to him, because he’s an accountant. What I drink is liquor, because I’m not an accountant”…

“A sure way to avoid suffering from hangovers is to keep drinking until the next day, without stopping and with the same enthusiasm”…

“Who said health?!… It wasn’t a doctor who asked, but a drunk”…

“It’s just as fun to watch two drunks drinking as it is to watch two drunks fighting”…

“Well, then, pour me the one in the stirrup”…

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet by entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Sírveme el Otro, Ya que Hoy es Sábado

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Conferencia Sobre Alcoholismo

Abstemiondino, EL Seco, fino caballero de 34 años, jamás había tomado ni una gota de alcohol. Era un abstemio consumado. Una noche fue a una conferencia, precisamente, contra el alcoholismo que daba un famoso profesor.

El hombre se refirió entre otros temas, a tantos alcohólicos que gastan millones de dólares en el mundo, pagando sus bebidas.

Lo que hizo Abstemiondino días después fue inaugurar un espléndido bar en una esquina, en pleno centro de la ciudad donde vive.

-o-o-o-

Dichos por Trapichito:

“Mi mejor amigo se llama Bebeto”…

“Si me incineran cuando muera, necesitarán más de una semana para apagar tanto alcohol… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!”…

“Me dijo el médico que si tomo licor me odiaré a mí mismo por la mañana… Por eso ahora me levanto a medio día”…

“He donado mi cuerpo a la ciencia, por eso, mientras tanto, lo conservo en alcohol”…

“Jamás dejaré de tomar licor… Porque la mayoría de la gente odia a los dejados”…

“Mi amigo, Trago Largo, es tan racista, que solo toma Etiqueta Blanca, no puede ni ver el Etiqueta Negra…

“Ya se que es un solo trago lo que me hace daño, pero no sé si es el décimo cuarto o el décimo quinto”…

“La verdad, soy un tomador ocasional… O sea, tomo en toda ocasión que se me presenta”…

“El mejor amigo del hombre no es el perro, sino Johnny Walker Black”…

“Algunos usan a los siquiatras para alcanzar la alegría espiritual… Otros utilizamos los bartender”…

“Cuando suena mi teléfono no oigo ‘riiiinng’, sino ‘roooon”…

“No sé si tomarme un helado de ron con pasas, o beberme un ron helado a ver qué pasa”…

“Mi amigo, Julio, toma en cuenta cuanto le ocurre, porque es contador. Yo lo que tomo, es licor, porque no soy contador”…

“Fórmula segura para no sufrir ratones (crudas, resacas), es seguir tomando hasta el otro día, sin parar y con el mismo entusiasmo”…

“¡¿Quién dijo salud?!… No lo preguntó un médico, sino un borrachito”…

“Es igual de divertido ver a dos borrachitos tomando, que a dos borrachitos peleando”…

“Bueno, pues, sírveme el del estribo”…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

