The business most at risk of braking is glassware… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Remigio Matos C. from Novolato, Sinaloa, asks: “What was Ferguson Jenkins’s drug situation like?”

Dear friend Miyo: In 1980, Jenkins, who pitched for the Cubs, was returning to his home country, Canada, and at Toronto Customs, they found cocaine, hashish, and marijuana on him.

Commissioner Bowie Kühn expelled him from baseball, but a corrupt Canadian judge reinstated him, and inexplicably, he was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1991.

Nicomedes Pernalete of Newark asks: “How is it possible that the Mets, the team that spends the most money on players’ salaries, is in this situation that embarrasses its fans?”

Dear friend Nico: A lot of money and little baseball. Owner Steve Cohen hasn’t accepted any suggestions from manager Carlos Mendoza. In that clubhouse, the atmosphere is one of guerrilla warfare between several players.

Juan Soto earns $61,875,000 per season; Francisco Lindor, $34,100,000; Pete Alonso, $30 million. The total fees are $339,320,413.

Geremías Araújo, from Arecibo, asks: “How is it that, after my whole life believing that Hiram Bithorn was the first Puerto Rican player in the Major Leagues, they now say he’s someone else, an unknown?”

Dear friend Chemías: In 2020, Commissioner Rob Manfred ordered Negro League players to be recognized as big leaguers. Therefore, José (Gacho) Torres, an infielder and outfielder from Río Piedras, who was in the Negro Leagues in 1926, is now the first Puerto Rican at that time.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “How many seasons did Bobby Brown play with the Yankees? He was already a doctor, and what was his best season?”

Dear friend PeEle: Brown studied medicine while playing for the Yankees, as a shortstop and third baseman from 1946 to 1952 and 1954. He was a cardiologist. His best batting season was 1948, with a .300 average, three home runs, and 48 RBIs.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Un Cardiólogo Fue SS y 3B Yankee

El negocio más expuesto a la quiebra, es la cristalería… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Remigio Matos C. de Novolato Sinaloa, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue lo de Ferguson Jenkins con las drogas?”

Amigo Miyo: En 1980, Jenkins, quien lanzaba para los Cachorros, volvía a su país, Canadá, y en la Aduana de Toronto le encontraron cocaína, hashish y marihuana.

El comisionado, Bowie Kühn, lo execró del beisbol, pero un juez canadiense “enchanchullado”, lo rehabilitó e, inexplicablemente, fue elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1991.

Nicomedes Pernalete, de Newark, pregunta: “¿Cómo es posible que los Mets, el equipo que más dinero invierte en sueldos de peloteros, esté en esta situación que nos avergüenza a sus fanáticos?”

Amigo Nico: Mucho dinero y poco beisbol. El propietario, Steve Cohen, no ha aceptado sugerencias del mánager Carlos Mendoza. En ese clubhouse, el ambiente es de guerrilla entre varios peloteros.

Juan Soto cobra 61 millones 875 mil dólares por cada temporada, Francisco Lindor, $34 millones 100 mil; Pete Alonso, $30 millones. El total de los honorarios es 339 millones 320 mil 413 dólares.

Geremías Araújo, de Arecibo, pregunta: “¿Cómo es eso que, después de toda mi vida, creyendo que Hiram Bithorn fue el primer pelotero puertorriqueño en Grandes Ligas, ahora dicen que es otro, un desconocido?

Amigo Chemías: En 2020, el comisionado, Rob Manfred, dispuso que los jugadores de las Ligas Negras fueran reconocidos como bigleaguers. Por eso, José (Gacho) Torres, infielder y outfielder, nativo de Río Piedras, quien estuvo en las Ligas Negras en 1926, es ahora el primer boricua por esas alturas.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Cuántas temporadas jugó Bobby Brown con los Yankees, ya era médico, y cuál fue su mejor campaña?” Amigo PeEle: Brown estudió medicina mientras jugaba con los Yankees, shortstop y tercera base, 1946-1852 y 1954. Fue cardiólogo. Su mejor temporada al bate, 1948, promedio de .300, tres jonrones, 48 impulsadas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

