Aparicio’s New Anniversary in the HOF – El Nuevo Aniversario de Aparicio en el HOF

If he hadn’t had flat feet, he would never have made it to the Major Leagues.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – On August 12, 1984, Luis Aparicio became the first Venezuelan and the fourth Latin American inducted into the Hall of Fame, following Roberto Clemente, Martín Dihigo, and Juan Marichal.

“I want to thank my father, who was a much better shortstop than I was,” Luis said in his speech upon being inducted, “for giving me what I needed to excel in the Major Leagues. Thanks to the fans of Chicago, Baltimore, Boston, and Venezuela for making me so happy. Thank God for so many special moments, like this one.”

But Luis wouldn’t have been such a figure if he hadn’t been born with flat feet. That’s why he was rejected from the Venezuelan Armed Forces, where he would have served his entire life.

However, he was the American League base stealing champion for nine consecutive seasons. When Luis arrived in the majors in 1956, base stealing was all but forgotten.

His appearance in the American League, and years later, Maury Wills (Dodgers) in the National League, revived those emotions.

He reached base on balls 736 times and hit 2,677 times, for a .262 average. He had at-bats left to be put out, on purpose, 411 times, with ground balls to first or second to bring in runners.

“How many of those reached home?” Al López asked in an interview I conducted with him after his retirement. Al managed Luis in Chicago between 1957 and 1962. He added: “No one has that answer. Aparicio’s mind was far superior to that of all the others I managed. Discovering that stealing bases could help his team more and better was a demonstration of his intelligence for the game.”

In The 2016 National Baseball Hall of Fame Almanac, it reads: “Few of Luis Aparicio’s stature have been able to shine in the Major Leagues like him.”

When he began to lose range from both sides, he became a better shortstop. He had studied hitters and was always where the hits were going.

It was in 1954 when Chicago signed Luis, because they were satisfied with the services Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel had been providing them since 1950.

Aparicio spent two years in the minors. After the 1955 season, they needed a powerful left-handed hitter and approached the Indians about Larry Doby. From there, they asked Alfonso and center fielder Jim Busby.

They asked their minor league team if Luis Aparicio was ready for the majors. The answer is historic…

“He came here ready!”

On April 17, 1956, the White Sox lined him up as the eighth hitter and shortstop.

At 21, he won the first of his nine consecutive titles for stolen bases. No other player has won that award more than six times in a row; he also led the league in sacrifice bunts, with 14; and the journalists voted him Rookie of the Year.

In 1959, he carried the team on his shoulders, with 56 stolen bases and 98 runs scored, to lead the invasion to the World Series. In the League MVP voting, he finished second. He was surpassed by his friend and teammate (2B), Nelly Fox.

But the Dodgers didn’t let them taste the October champagne, beating them in six games. Luis batted .308 with eight hits, including a double against Sandy Koufax. Only one player finished with a better average: Ted Kluszewski, .391, also of the White Sox. Aparicio was the first Venezuelan in a World Series.

In 1966, manager Hank Bauer watched his Orioles dispatch the favored Dodgers in four World Series games. The only Latin American in this Series was Aparicio. The Dodgers didn’t have one.

In the spring of 1974, the Red Sox, for whom Luis had played since 1971, were training in Winter Haven, Florida.

Aparicio was about to turn 39, but he sweated every day like the most rookie. They called him at the club offices.

“Unfortunately,” they told him, “we have to release you.”

Aparicio went to the hotel to pack his things for his trip to Venezuela, and the phone rang. It was George Steinbrenner. He said, “I sent an emissary. He has a blank contract, so you can specify how much you want to charge the Yankees for the next two seasons.”

“Very grateful. But they only release me once in my life,” Luis replied.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Nuevo Aniversario de Aparicio en el HOF

Si no hubiera tenido los pies planos, nunca hubiera llegado a Grandes Ligas.

C oral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El 12 de agosto de 1984, Luis Aparicio fue el primer venezolano, y cuarto latinoamericano elevado al Hall de la Fama, tras Roberto Clemente, Martín Dihigo y Juan Marichal.

“Quiero agradecer a mi padre, quien fue un shortstop mucho mejor que yo”, dijo Luis en su discurso, al ser elevado, “por haberme dotado de lo necesario para destacar en Grandes Ligas. Gracias a los fanáticos de Chicago, Baltimore, Boston y Venezuela por hacerme tan feliz. Gracias a Dios por tantos momentos especiales, como este”.

Pero, Luis no hubiera sido tal figura, de no haber nacido con los pies planos. Por eso lo rechazaron de las Fuerzas Armadas de Venezuela donde hubiera sido militar toda su vida.

No obstante, fue campeón en robos de la Liga Americana nueve temporadas consecutivas. Cuando llegó Luis a las Mayores, en 1956, el robo de base estaba poco menos que olvidado.

Aparicio en la Liga Americana y años después, Maury Wills (Dodgers) en la Nacional, resucitaron esas emociones.

736 veces se embasó por bolas y conectó dos mil 677 incogibles, para promedio de .262. Le quedaron turnos para ser out, a propósito, 411 veces, con roletazos por primera o segunda para arrimar corredores.

“¿Cuántos de esos llegaron a home?”, se preguntó Al López, en entrevista que le hice después de retirado. Al dirigió a Luis en Chicago entre 1957 y 1962. Y añadió: “Nadie tiene esa respuesta. La mente de Aparicio fue muy superior a la de todos los demás que dirigí. Descubrir que robando bases podía ayudar más y mejor a su equipo, fue una demostración de la inteligencia suya para el juego.”

En The National Baseball Hall of Fame Almanac 2016, se lee: “Pocos del tamaño de Luis Aparicio han podido brillar en Grandes Ligas como él”.

Cuando comenzó a perder alcance de lado y lado, fue mejor shortstop. Había estudiado a los bateadores y siempre estaba hacia donde iban los batazos.

Había sido en 1954, cuando en Chicago firmaron a Luis, porque estaban satisfechos con los servicios que desde 1950, les prestaba Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel.

Aparicio estuvo dos años en las menores. Después de la temporada de 1955 necesitaban un bateador zurdo de fuerza y conversaron con los Indios por Larry Doby. De allá les pidieron a Alfonso y al center fielder, Jim Busby.

Preguntaron a su gente de las menores si Luis Aparicio estaba preparado para las Grandes Ligas. La respuesta es histórica…:

“¡Ese llegó aquí ya preparado!”

El 17 de abril de 1956, los Medias Blancas lo alinearon como octavo bateador y shortstop.

Con 21, ganó el primero de sus nueve títulos seguidos robando bases. Ningún otro ha obtenido ese premio más de seis oportunidades en fila; también fue líder en toques de sacrificio, 14; y los periodistas lo eligieron El Novato del Año.

En 1959 se echó el equipo al hombro, con 56 bases robadas y 98 carreras anotadas, para encabezar la invasión a la Serie Mundial. En la votación del Más Valioso de la Liga, llegó segundo. Lo superó su compadre y compañero de equipo (2B), Nelly Fox.

Pero, los Dodgers no les permitieron saborear champaña de octubre, al ganarles en seis juegos. Luis bateó para 308, con ocho hits, incluso doble contra Sandy Koufax. Uno solo terminó con mejor promedio, Ted Kluszewski, .391, también de los Medias Blancas. Aparicio, el primero de Venezuela en una Serie Mundial.

En 1966, el mánager, Hank Bauer, vio a sus Orioles despachar a los favoritos Dodgers en cuatro fechas de la Serie Mundial. El único latinoamericano en esta Serie fue Aparicio. Los Dodgers no tenían ninguno.

En la primavera de 1974, los Medias Rojas, para quienes jugaba Luis desde 1971, entrenaban en Winter Haven, Florida.

Estaba Aparicio por cumplir 39 años, pero sudaba todos los días como el más novato. Lo llamaron a las oficinas del club.

“Lamentablemente”, le dijeron, “tenemos que dejarte libre”.

Aparicio fue al hotel a arreglar sus cosas para viajar a Venezuela, y sonó el teléfono. Era George Steinbrenner. Le dijo: “Mandé un emisario, lleva un contrato en blanco, para que pongas cuánto quieres cobrarle a los Yankees por las dos próximas campañas”.

“Muy agradecido. Pero a mí me dejan libre una sola vez en mi vida”, respondió Luis.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

