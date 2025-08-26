Chiquitín Was a Giant in Every Sense – Chiquitín Fue Todo un Gigante

Love never ends, it only changes hearts… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the city or town you’re writing from. Thank you.

Isaías España, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, asks: “I’ve been a Pirates fan since the days of Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Manny Sanguillén, and company. A friend told me that Pittsburgh now has a pitcher who throws a fastball at over 104 miles per hour. Is that amazing, is it true?”

Dear friend Chaía: That’s true. His name is Bubba Chandler, a 22-year-old right-hander who was just called up from Triple-A. In his first game, he relieved for the final four innings against the Rockies.

His first batter, Orlando Arcia, doubled against him, but what he did next was score four shutouts. The first time in history that he has scored four shutouts and also a save in his debut.

He allowed two hits and left three struck outs with his 104.4 mph fastball.

Ender Juvencio, from Santiago, Chile, asks: “Did you know Herman Ettedgui, a versatile Venezuelan sportsman?”

Dear friend Endo: Yes, I was lucky enough to be his friend for many years. There were three of us who loved each other like brothers, the other being Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo. We called Herman Chiquitín (Little One) because of his short stature.

But he was a brilliant track and field athlete, in soccer, and in baseball. He was also a notable journalist, an excellent person, and a five-star cook. I was often among his friends, invited to dine at his exquisite table at Los Chaguaramos.

Carlos M. Salas C. from Puebla, opines: “The letter that Engineer Alejo Peralta wrote from The Beyond was a stroke of genius. I knew the engineer and worked at his electrical products factory.

He was just as he appears in that letter.”

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “How many Venezuelans have played in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Jeity: There are 498, including Luinder Ávila, who arrived on August 13th. If you’d like, you can add six more, not born in Venezuela, children of Venezuelan parents, or naturalized Venezuelans.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes y mañana miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Isaías España, de Ponce, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “Soy fanático de los Piratas desde la época de Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Manny Sanguillén y compañía. Me dijo un amigo que en Pittsburgh tienen ahora un pitcher que tira la recta a más de 104 millas por hora. Esa maravilla, ¿es verdad?”

Amigo Chaía: Es cierto. Su nombre es Bubba Chandler, derecho de 22 años, a quien acaban de subir de Triple A. En su primer juego relevó durante los cuatro innings finales, frente a los Rockies.

Su primer bateador, Orlando Arcia, le disparó doble, pero lo que hizo en seguida fue colgar los cuatro ceros. Primero en la historia que ha colgado cuatro ceros y a la vez, juego salvado, en su debut.

Permitió dos hits, dejó tres struck outs con su recta de 104.4 millas.

Ender Juvencio, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Conoció a Herman Ettedgui, venezolano polifacético del deporte?”

Amigo Endo: Sí, tuve la suerte de ser su amigo durante muchos años. Éramos tres que nos queríamos como hermanos, el otro, Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo. A Herman lo llamábamos “Chiquitín” por su baja estatura.

Pero fue brillante atleta de pista y campo, en fútbol soccer y en beisbol. Además, notable periodista, excelente persona y un cocinero de cinco estrellas. Muchas veces fui entre sus amigos, invitado a comer en su exquisita mesa de Los Chaguaramos.

Carlos M. Salas C. de Puebla, opina: “La carta que el Ing. Alejo Peralta escribió desde el Más Allá, fue una genialidad. Conocí al ingeniero y fui trabajador en su fábrica de productos eléctricos.

Era tal y como aparece en esa carta”.

Héctor Peña, de los Teques, pregunta: “¿Cuántos son los venezolanos que han jugado en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Jeity: Son 498, hasta Luinder Ávila, quien llegó el 13 de este mes de agosto. Si quieres, agregas otros seis, no nacidos en Venezuela, hijos de venezolanos o nacionalizados.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

