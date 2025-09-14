Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Jack Chapman para Pat Murphy – Letters from Beyond From Jack Chapman to Pat Murphy

My very respected friend Pat:

You know I’m writing to you about the feat you’ve accomplished. That is, with a team that has never won a World Series, you’ve destroyed all the others this year, with an impressive record. You entered Sunday’s game with a 91-58 record.

Oh, well, who am I? Nobody important. Hardly the first manager in Milwaukee’s MLB history. We were the Grays, in 1878. A while ago! That year we played only 60 games and won 15. As you might expect, I was fired right away.

I wasn’t good as a player or as a manager. I played right field for only three years, from 1874 to 1876; my batting average was .246, with zero home runs and 59 RBIs. And I’ve been in this More Here, which you call the The Beyond, since June 1910, when I was 67 years old.

And, since in this More Here one learns everything, I remember that the Brewers appeared in the World Series when they were playing in the American League, in 1982, but the Cardinals dispatched them in seven games.

Friend Pat: At 66, you’re at the ideal age to be a manager in the Major Leagues. And last year, which was your first in Milwaukee, you were the Manager of the Year in the National League.

That 2024 team started the season with the worst possible predictions; eight out of 10 prognosticators predicted they would finish last, but you managed to get them into the postseason. The Mets eventually eliminated you, but your work during the six months of the season was commendable.

And now you’re flying toward another managerial award.

Of course, it’s historic to say, “It’s because of that manager that the team was eliminated,” while also saying, “It’s because of those good players that the club won.”

I believe that to win a title, you need players who do their jobs very well and also a manager who knows how to lead them, who guides them on how to play to earn victories.

What you’ve achieved so far and continue to achieve seems to promise that you’ll join that wonderful group of historic names, like Connie Mack, Casey Stengel, Wilber Robinson, Billy Martin, Sparky Anderson, and company.

My dear Pat: I wish you the best of the best with numerous World Series wins and that the air of beer and the bowling alley factories, continue to inspire you and your cheerful guys.

Big hugs…

Jack.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Jack Chapman para Pat Murphy

Mi muy respetado amigo Pat:

Ya sabes que te escribo por la hazaña que has alcanzado. Es decir, con un equipo que en ninguna de sus épocas ha ganado ni una Serie Mundial, has destrozado este año a todos los demás, con un récord impresionante. Llegaste al juego de ayer domingo, con 91-58.

¡Ah, bueno!, que ¿quién soy?: Nadie importante. Apenas el primer mánager en la historia de Milwaukee en MLB. Éramos los Grays, en 1878. ¡Hace algún tiempo!… Ese año tuvimos solo 60 juegos y ganamos 15. Como es de suponer, me botaron en seguida.

No fui bueno como pelotero ni de mánager. Jugué en el right field solo tres años, 1874 a 1876, mi promedio al bate, .246, cero jonrones, 59 impulsadas. Y estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde junio de 1910, cuando estaba en mis 67 años de edad.

Y, como en este Más Acá uno se entera de todo, recuerdo que los Cerveceros aparecieron en la Serie Mundial cuando jugaban en la Liga Americana, en 1982, pero los Cardenales los despacharon en siete fechas.

Amigo Pat: a los 66 años, estás en edad ideal para ser mánager en Grandes Ligas. Y el año pasado, que fue tu primero en Milwaukee, fuiste el Mánager del Año en la Nacional.

Ese equipo, de 2024, inició la temporada con los peores augurios, ocho de cada 10 pronosticadores lo daban para llegar en último lugar, pero tú lograste meterlo en la postemporada. Los Mets te eliminaron finalmente, pero tu labor en los seis meses de campaña fue meritoria.

Y ahora vas que vuelas hacia otro galardón de los mánagers.

Por supuesto, es histórico que se diga: “Por culpa de ese mánager eliminaron al equipo”, a la vez que “por esos buenos peloteros, ganó el club”.

Yo creo que, para ganar un título, se necesitan jugadores que cumplan muy bien con su labor y también un mánager que sepa conducirlos, que los guíe acerca de cómo jugar para sumar victorias.

Lo que has logrado hasta ahora y sigues logrando, parece anunciar que entrarás en ese maravilloso grupo de nombres históricos, como Connie Mack, Casey Stengel, Wilber Robinson, Billy Martin, Sparky Anderson y compañía.

Mi querido Pat: Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor con numerosas Series Mundiales ganadas y que los aires cerveceros, y de las fábricas de productos para el bowling, te sigan inspirando a ti y a tus alegres muchachos.

Un abrazote…

Jack.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5