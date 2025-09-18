SABR’s Book on Venezuelans in MLB – El libro de SABR Sobre los Venezolanos en MLB

Books aren’t in crisis. Those who don’t read books are in crisis… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Which Venezuelan was the first to lead the Major Leagues in offensive specialties in two consecutive seasons?

The Answer: César Tovar, in 1970 with the Twins, was the first leader, not in one, but in two offensive specialties: doubles with 16 and triples with 13. Furthermore, the following year, still with the Minnesota team, he was the hit champion with 204, the first Venezuelan with 200 and the most hits in a single season.

-o-o-o-

Book of the Vinotintos

With the soccer-themed title Venezuela Vinotinto Beisbol 1939-2024, an interesting historical book about Venezuelans in the Major Leagues has appeared in English, published by SABR (Society for American Research). That work contains the information for today’s question, which you’ve already read.

The 296-page book was edited by Bostonian Bill Nowlin, a journalist, historian, and lifelong baseball lover, and by Leonte Landino, one of the most prominent writers on the subject. Associate Editors are Len Levin and Carl Riechers, brilliant specialists in our spectacular sport.

And they did me the honor of asking me to write the prologue, which was a special treat for me.

The book chronicles the struggles and successes of Venezuelans around the world of baseball, beginning with pitcher Alejandro (El Patón) Carrasquel, the first Venezuelan in the Major Leagues in 1939, and also the first to hit a home run, written by Lou Hernández.

Thus, 50 authors recount the lives of 50 of the 499 Venezuelans who have played in the top division, and 500 if we count Carlos Ascanio of the Negro Leagues.

The book’s introduction, written by Landino, reads:

“This book is a tribute to these extraordinary individuals and their journey, and a celebration of their enduring legacy: from their humble, remote beginnings, their innate talents, and their dreams of playing a child’s game, to achieving success in a foreign country, overcoming social and cultural barriers.”

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El libro de SABR Sobre los Venezolanos en MLB

Los libros no están en crisis. En crisis están quienes no leen los libros… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Cuál venezolano fue el primero, líder en Grandes Ligas, en especialidades ofensivas en dos temporadas consecutivas?

La Respuesta: César Tovar, en 1970, con los Twins, fue el primer líder, no en una, sino en dos especialidades ofensivas, dobles con 16 y triples con 13. Además, al año siguiente, siempre con el equipo de Minnesota, fue campeón en incogibles con 204, primer venezolano con 200 y más hits en una campaña.

-o-o-o-

Libro de los Vinotintos

Con el futbolero título de Venezuela Vinotinto Beisbol 1939-2024, aparece en inglés, un interesante libro histórico, acerca de los venezolanos en la Grandes Ligas, editado por SABR (Society for American Research). En esa obra aparece la información de la pregunta de hoy, que ya leyeron.

El libro, de 296 páginas, ha sido editado por el bostoniano, Bill Nowlin, periodista, historiador y amante del beisbol durante toda su vida, y del zuliano, Leonte Landino, uno de los más destacados escritores sobre el tema. Editores Asociados, Len Levin y Carl Riechers, brillantes especialistas de nuestro deporte espectáculo.

Y ellos me hicieron el honor de pedirme que escribiera el prólogo, lo cual para mí fue un especial agasajo.

La obra cuenta las luchas y éxitos de los compatriotas en el mundo el beisbol, comenzando con el lanzador, Alejando (El Patón) Carrasquel, primer venezolano en Grandes Ligas en 1939, y el primero también en conectar un jonrón, escrito por Lou Hernández.

Así, 50 autores cuentan la vida de 50 de los 499 venezolanos que han jugado en la máxima categoría, y 500, si contamos al de las Ligas Negras, Carlos Ascanio.

En la introducción a la obra, escrita por Landino, se lee:

“Este libro es un homenaje a esos individuos extraordinarios y a su trayectoria, y una celebración a su legado perdurable: desde sus humildes y remotos comienzos, sus talentos innatos y sus sueños de jugar un juego de niños, hasta alcanzar el éxito en un país extranjero, superando barreras sociales y culturales”.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5