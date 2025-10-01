The First Major League Was the National Association – La Primera Liga Grande Fue la National Association

Every child likes baseball… and if someone doesn’t like it, then they’re not a child… Emboos T. Russo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you’re from.

Oswaldo Peñaranda, from Caracas, asks: “Why should the National Association be considered a Major League, if they even played without gloves?”

Dear friend Chaldo: It was the first Major League, for many reasons.

Today, the National and American Leagues are considered Major Leagues because they’re the best, and they play with gloves because they exist.

During the five years of the National Association, 1871-1875, gloves weren’t even a thought. And both the National and American Leagues played without gloves, until in 1917, after a series of experiments, the Wilson brand began mass-producing gloves.

So, should we consider that there were only Major League Baseball after 1918?

And also that only after 1973 did the American League, and after 2021 the National League, become Major League Baseball because before then they didn’t play with a designated hitter?

Rigoberto Rebolledo, from Mazatlán, asks: “Why is it that you, such a good journalist and broadcaster with a deep knowledge of baseball, have never worked with ESPN or FOX?”

Dear friend Beto: On three occasions, they offered me very good salaries. Once, they even wanted to take me to live in a city in Connecticut with everything paid for.

I never accepted, because working with them means losing my freedom. They’re sold out to the commissioner. And a journalist without freedom can’t do journalism. Those who work for ESPN or FOX should accept whatever Rob Manfred does as excellent. I won’t sell my freedom for any price.

NOTE: The book, Venezuela Vino Tinto Beisbol, published by SABR, has already appeared in Spanish, in addition to English.

You can purchase it on Amazon for $29.95.

It’s the history of Venezuelan big leaguers, from Alejandro Carrasquel in 1939 to the present day, written by dozens of historians in 220 pages so entertaining that they are an inviting read.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

La Primera Liga Grande Fue la National Association

A todo niño le gusta el beisbol… y si a alguno no le gusta, entonces no es un niño… Emboos T. Russo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Oswaldo Peñaranda, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué la National Association debe ser considerada una Liga Grande, si hasta sin guantes jugaban?”

Amigo Chaldo: Fue la primera Grande Liga, por muchas razones.

Hoy día, se consideran Grandes Ligas a la Nacional y a la Americana, porque son lo máximo, y se juega con guantes porque existen.

Durante los cinco años de la National Association, 1871-1875, ni se pensaba en los guantes. Y tanto la Nacional como la Americana jugaron sin guantes, hasta que en 1917, tras una serie de experimentos, la marca Wilson comenzó a producir guantes en serie.

Entonces, ¿deberíamos considerar que solo después de 1918 hubo Grandes Ligas?

¿Y también que solo después de 1973, la Americana, y después del 2021 la Nacional, son Grandes Ligas porque antes no jugaban con bateador designado?

Rigoberto Rebolledo, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Por qué Ud. tan buen periodista y narrador muy conocedor del beisbol, nunca ha trabajado con ESPN o FOX?”

Amigo Beto: En tres oportunidades me ofrecieron muy buenos honorarios. Incluso, una vez querían llevarme a vivir a una ciudad de Connecticut con todo pagado.

Nunca acepté, porque trabajar con ellos es perder la libertad. Están vendidos al comisionado. Y un periodista sin libertad, no puede hacer periodismo. Quienes trabajan para ESPN o FOX, deben aceptar como excelente cuanto haga el Rob Manfred. Yo no vendo mi libertad por ningún precio.

OJO: El libro, Venezuela Vino Tinto Beisbol, que publicó SABR, ya apareció en español, además de inglés.

Pueden adquirirlo en Amazon, por $29.95.

Es la historia de los big leaguers venezolanos, desde Alejandro Carrasquel, 1939, hasta nuestros días, escrita por docenas de historiadores, en 220 páginas tan amenas, que de por sí, invitan a la lectura.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5