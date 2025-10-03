Boras seeks $600 Million for Skubal – $600 Millones desea Boras para Skubal

We are suffering from an epidemic more dangerous than the coronavirus… And it’s that, I Want to Be Famous!… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to Remember: The High Five turns 48 today. That’s how baseball congratulates each other, high-fiving each other.

Such a ceremony was born out of pure inspiration and at Dodger Stadium. Dusty Baker hit his 30th home run of the 1977 season off a pitch by J.R. Richard, of the Astros.

After Baker stepped onto home plate, the first to congratulate him was Glenn Burke, who was up at bat. He raised his hands, and Baker automatically responded with the same. The crowd applauded.

“I don’t know why or how I came up with that,” Burke said afterward.

“I didn’t know why or why he was offering his hands so high, but I thought it was fun to high-five him,” Baker said.

-o-o-o-

They asked me if I like men… Well, of course I do, but not all at once… La Pimpi.

Injustice… Juan Gabriel died, reggaeton survives... Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

** The Dodgers want to take full advantage of Roki Sasaki’s 100-mph fastball. Manager Dave Roberts suggested he undergo professional treatment by trainers so he’ll be rested for 2026…

** Tarik Skubal, 28, is destined to be one of the biggest stars in pitching, if injuries allow him. In five seasons, he has a record of 54-37, 3.18, and in three of those seasons, he has finished with an ERA under three, and in total, he has struck out 889 batters in 755 innings. The Tigers are paying him $10.15 million this year; in a year, he can go to arbitration and become a free agent in 2027. His agent, Scott Boras, plans to sign him for 10 seasons for $600 million…

** The debacle of the most expensive roster this year, the Mets, at $322.5 million, will send Pete Alonso to the streets, it was learned at Citi Field. Alonso was paid for the 2025 season, 30 million of those…

-o-o-o-

The main enemy of love is marriage… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

A $600 Millones Aspira Boras por Skubal

Sufrimos una epidemia más peligrosa que el coronavirus… Y es eso de, ¡Yo Quiero ser Famoso!… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes para Recordar: Los High Five cumplen hoy 48 años. O sea, esa forma de felicitarse en el beisbol, chocando las cuatro manos en las altura.

Nació tal ceremonia sin haberlo preparado, por pura inspiración y en Dodger Stadium. Dusty Baker disparó su jonrón 30 de la temporada de 1977, contra lanzamiento de J.R. Richard, de los Astros.

Tras pisar Baker en home-plate, el primero en felicitarlo fue Glenn Burke, quien era el prevenido al bate. Elevó sus manos y Baker, automáticamente, respondió con lo mismo. El público aplaudió.

“No sé por qué ni cómo se me ocurrió eso” dijo después Burke.

“Yo no sabía por qué ni para qué me ofrecía sus manos tan arriba, pero me pareció divertido chocárselas”, contó Baker.

-o-o-o-

Me preguntaron si me gustan los hombres… Pues, por supuesto que sí, pero no todos a la vez… La Pimpi.

Injusticia… Murió Juan Gabriel, sobrevive el reggaetón… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

** Los Dodgers quieren cuidar al máximo, la recta de 100 millas por hora de Roki Sasaki. El mánager, Dave Roberts, le sugirió someterse a tratamiento profesional por entrenadores, para que esté descansado para 2026…

** Tarik Skubal, de 28 años de edad, está llamado a ser de las más grandes figuras del pitcheo, si las lesiones lo respetan. En cinco temporadas tiene record de 54-37, 3.18, en tres de esas campañas, ha terminado con efectividad bajo tres y en total ha dejado struck outs a 889 bateadores en 755 innings. Los Tigres le pagan este año 10 millones 150 mil dólares, dentro de un año puede ir a arbitraje y convertirse en agente libre en 2027. Su agente, Scott Boras, proyecta firmarlo para 10 temporadas por 600 millones de dólares…

** La debacle del roster más costoso este año, los Mets, 322 millones 500 mil dólares, llevará a Pete Alonso a la calle, se supo en Citi Field. Alonso cobró por la temporada 2025, 30 de esos millones…

-o-o-o-

El principal enemigo del amor es el matrimonio… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5