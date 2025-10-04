There Are Jokes So Bad They Make Everyone Laugh – Hay Chistes Tan Malos, que Hacen Reír a Todos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – About Catholics and a Doctor
A little nun before the doctor: “Doctor, I’ve had a bout of hiccups for a month, and it’s keeping me from living. I can’t sleep, I hardly eat, and my whole body hurts from all the involuntary compulsive movements.”
“Sister, lie down on the table, I’m going to examine you.”
He examines her and says:
“Sister, you’re pregnant.”
The little nun gets up and runs away, panicking.
Shortly after, the doctor receives a call from the Mother Superior.
“But Doctor, what did you tell Sister Maria?”
“You see, Mother? Since she had a severe bout of hiccups, I gave her a scare to make them go away, and I suppose they’re gone now, right?”
“Yes, doctor, Sister Maria’s hiccups stopped. But I don’t know if it was from fright or something, but after the Sacristan asked him how it had gone, the poor man jumped from the bell tower.”
-o-o-o-
It’s good to laugh without waiting to be happy, lest death surprise us without having laughed... Jean de la Bruyere.
He who makes us laugh is a comedian. He who makes us think and then laugh is a humorist… George Burns.
People are distinguished from all other creatures because they possess the faculty of laughter… Joseph Addison.
-o-o-o-
Among Traffickers
“What do you do?”
“I’m a human organ trafficker.”
“Do you have a heart?”
“Is this an accusation or are you a customer?”
-o-o-o-
The first thing a child learns when they are given a drum is that they will never be given another one… Joseph McKadew.
From the regulations of the National Air Transport Association of the United States: No passenger shall enter the plane while the aircraft is in the air… (UPI).
Reggaeton is causing an interesting phenomenon: clothes and minds are worn out from the inside… La Pimpi.
Thanks to life, which has given so much, even a reader like you.
@juanvene5
(En Español)
Hay Chistes Tan Malos, que Hacen Reír a Todos
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – De católicos y un médico
Una monjita ante el médico: “Doctor, tengo un ataque de hipo desde hace un mes, y eso no me deja vivir. No duermo, casi no como, y me duele todo el cuerpo de tanto movimiento compulsivo involuntario”.
“Hermana, tiéndase en la camilla, que la voy a examinar”.
La examina y le dice:
“Hermana, usted está embarazada”.
La monjita se levanta y sale corriendo con cara de pánico.
Poco después, el médico recibe una llamada de la Madre Superiora.
“Pero doctor, ¿qué le ha dicho a la hermana María?”
“Verá Madre. Como tenía un fuerte ataque de hipo, le dí un susto para que se le quitara, y supongo que ya se le habrá desaparecido ¿no?”
“Sí doctor, a la hermana María se le quitó el hipo. Pero no sé si por el susto o por qué, después que el Sacristán le preguntara cómo le había ido, el pobre hombre se ha tirado desde el campanario”.
-o-o-o-
Conviene reír sin esperar a ser dichoso, no sea que nos sorprenda la muerte sin haber reído… Jean de la Bruyere.
Quien nos hace reír es un cómico. Quien nos hace pensar y luego reír es un humorista… George Burns.
La gente se distingue de todas las demás criaturas, porque posee la facultad de reír… Joseph Addison.
-o-o-o-
De Viaje a Nueva York
Una joven señora viajaba a Nueva York en avión, con su hijito, quien apenas comenzaba a hablar. De pronto él le dijo:
“Mamá, molino”.
“Ah, sí, hijito, en el aeropuerto de Nueva York venden unos preciosos molinitos. Al llegar, te compraré el más bello”.
Minutos después, repitió el niño:
“Mamá, molino”.
“Si, hijo mío, al llegar te lo compro”.
De nuevo la voz de la criatura:
“Mamá, ¡ya mo oliné!”.
-o-o-o-
Entre Traficantes
“¿A qué te dedicas?”
“Soy traficante de órganos humanos”.
“¿Tienes corazón?”
“¿Es una acusación o eres un cliente?”
-o-o-o-
La primero que aprende un niño cuando le regalan un tambor, es que jamás le regalaran otro… Joseph McKadew.
Del reglamento de la Sociedad Nacional de Transportes Aéreos de Estados Unidos: Ningún pasajero deberá entrar al avión mientras el aparato esté en el aire… (UPI).
El reggaetón está provocando un fenómeno interesante: la ropa y la mente se gastan por dentro… La Pimpi.
Gracias a la vida que ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
@juanvene5
