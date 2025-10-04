There Are Jokes So Bad They Make Everyone Laugh – Hay Chistes Tan Malos, que Hacen Reír a Todos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – About Catholics and a Doctor

A little nun before the doctor: “Doctor, I’ve had a bout of hiccups for a month, and it’s keeping me from living. I can’t sleep, I hardly eat, and my whole body hurts from all the involuntary compulsive movements.”

“Sister, lie down on the table, I’m going to examine you.”

He examines her and says:

“Sister, you’re pregnant.”

The little nun gets up and runs away, panicking.

Shortly after, the doctor receives a call from the Mother Superior.

“But Doctor, what did you tell Sister Maria?”

“You see, Mother? Since she had a severe bout of hiccups, I gave her a scare to make them go away, and I suppose they’re gone now, right?”

“Yes, doctor, Sister Maria’s hiccups stopped. But I don’t know if it was from fright or something, but after the Sacristan asked him how it had gone, the poor man jumped from the bell tower.”

-o-o-o-

It’s good to laugh without waiting to be happy, lest death surprise us without having laughed... Jean de la Bruyere.

He who makes us laugh is a comedian. He who makes us think and then laugh is a humorist… George Burns.

People are distinguished from all other creatures because they possess the faculty of laughter… Joseph Addison.

-o-o-o-

Among Traffickers

“What do you do?”

“I’m a human organ trafficker.”

“Do you have a heart?”

“Is this an accusation or are you a customer?”

-o-o-o-

The first thing a child learns when they are given a drum is that they will never be given another one… Joseph McKadew.

From the regulations of the National Air Transport Association of the United States: No passenger shall enter the plane while the aircraft is in the air… (UPI).

Reggaeton is causing an interesting phenomenon: clothes and minds are worn out from the inside… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life, which has given so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Hay Chistes Tan Malos, que Hacen Reír a Todos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – De católicos y un médico

Una monjita ante el médico: “Doctor, tengo un ataque de hipo desde hace un mes, y eso no me deja vivir. No duermo, casi no como, y me duele todo el cuerpo de tanto movimiento compulsivo involuntario”.

“Hermana, tiéndase en la camilla, que la voy a examinar”.

La examina y le dice:

“Hermana, usted está embarazada”.

La monjita se levanta y sale corriendo con cara de pánico.

Poco después, el médico recibe una llamada de la Madre Superiora.

“Pero doctor, ¿qué le ha dicho a la hermana María?”

“Verá Madre. Como tenía un fuerte ataque de hipo, le dí un susto para que se le quitara, y supongo que ya se le habrá desaparecido ¿no?”

“Sí doctor, a la hermana María se le quitó el hipo. Pero no sé si por el susto o por qué, después que el Sacristán le preguntara cómo le había ido, el pobre hombre se ha tirado desde el campanario”.

-o-o-o-

Conviene reír sin esperar a ser dichoso, no sea que nos sorprenda la muerte sin haber reído… Jean de la Bruyere.

Quien nos hace reír es un cómico. Quien nos hace pensar y luego reír es un humorista… George Burns.

La gente se distingue de todas las demás criaturas, porque posee la facultad de reír… Joseph Addison.

-o-o-o-

De Viaje a Nueva York

Una joven señora viajaba a Nueva York en avión, con su hijito, quien apenas comenzaba a hablar. De pronto él le dijo:

“Mamá, molino”.

“Ah, sí, hijito, en el aeropuerto de Nueva York venden unos preciosos molinitos. Al llegar, te compraré el más bello”.

Minutos después, repitió el niño:

“Mamá, molino”.

“Si, hijo mío, al llegar te lo compro”.

De nuevo la voz de la criatura:

“Mamá, ¡ya mo oliné!”.

-o-o-o-

Entre Traficantes

“¿A qué te dedicas?”

“Soy traficante de órganos humanos”.

“¿Tienes corazón?”

“¿Es una acusación o eres un cliente?”

-o-o-o-

La primero que aprende un niño cuando le regalan un tambor, es que jamás le regalaran otro… Joseph McKadew.

Del reglamento de la Sociedad Nacional de Transportes Aéreos de Estados Unidos: Ningún pasajero deberá entrar al avión mientras el aparato esté en el aire… (UPI).

El reggaetón está provocando un fenómeno interesante: la ropa y la mente se gastan por dentro… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5