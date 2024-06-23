A Yankee Stadium Experience for Residente and Donovan Clingan

BRONX, NY — San Juan, Puerto Rico’s very own Residente, a 28-time Latin Grammy Award winner, as well as UConn’s premiere center Donovan Clingan, who is a soon to be top-five overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft this coming Wednesday, June 26th, each made special visits to Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.
During the Yankees’ and Braves’ respective batting practice sessions out on the diamond, Residente enjoyed the Yankee Stadium experience with his young son Milo, while Clingan was joined by friends, and loved ones.
Special Guest Appearance at Yankee Stadium by the one and only Residente 🇵🇷🎶⚾️#MLB #BravesCountry #RepBX #LatinoSports #LasMayores pic.twitter.com/CYfJdHUNch
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 23, 2024
UConn’s Donovan Clingan, a projected top five pick in next week’s NBA Draft, meets up with Yankees captain Aaron Judge here at Yankee Stadium 🏀🗽⚾️#RepBX #LatinoSports #MLB #NBA pic.twitter.com/gmzGDZpel7
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) June 22, 2024
