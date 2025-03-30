Aaliyah Chavez: The Force Shaking Up Women’s Hoops and Defying Expectations

Image Credit: USA Today/ESPN

Latino Sports will continue to shine light on the power, resilience, and heart of unstoppable women around the globe this March throughout Women’s History Month

The following article was published by Amber Douglas-Rodriguez and Francisco Rodriguez, two of Latino Sports’ contributors based in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, CA — Aaliyah Chavez is more than the No. 1 high school basketball player in the country—she’s a force of nature. A dominant scorer, a fierce competitor, and a young woman who refuses to be placed in a box.

At 5’11”, the Monterey High School star has etched her legacy with relentless work and undeniable skill, earning her commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.

However, when she made her college decision, the response wasn’t all celebration. Instead of applause, she faced scrutiny—questions about where she should go, who she should represent. Many expected her to choose a top program like South Carolina or LSU.

Others thought she might make history at a school with deeper Latina representation. But Chavez refused to let outside voices dictate her path, and her decision to commit to Oklahoma became a statement of its own.

The moment she announced—sitting at a table, with family by her side—her words spread like wildfire. It wasn’t just about where she was going; it was about what she said next.

“I don’t want to be good for a Mexican. I want to be good all around. That I’m the best. That I’m changing women’s basketball.”

Her words aren’t just a statement—they’re a challenge to the game itself. Latina athletes shouldn’t have to prove their worth twice: once as elite competitors and again as cultural representatives. Chavez refuses to be boxed in by labels—her game speaks for itself.

And the numbers back it up. Chavez finished her high school career with a staggering 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, and 771 assists.

This season, she was named a McDonald’s All-American, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, and Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time. These accolades reflect her hard work, dedication, and her undeniable influence on the game of basketball. Her dominance on the court is unquestionable, and Oklahoma isn’t just getting a star player—they’re getting a game-changer.

At Latino Sports, we stand with Aaliyah Chavez. Not just because she’s Latina, but because she’s everything we fight to highlight in sports—talent, determination, and undeniable greatness.

To Aaliyah: Keep proving them wrong. Keep showing the world that Latina athletes don’t just belong at the highest level—we thrive there. You’re not just playing for today—you’re inspiring the next generation of young Latinas who will see you and know that they, too, can be the best.

We see you. We support you. And we’re with you every step of the way.

