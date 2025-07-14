Adidas And St. John’s Officially Launch Footwear, Apparel Partnership

Image Credit: St. John's Athletics

adidas becomes the official apparel partner of the Red Storm’s 17 varsity athletic programs

QUEENS, N.Y. (July 14, 2025) — adidas and the St. John’s Athletic Department today announced that adidas will become the official footwear, uniform, apparel and accessory partner of Red Storm Athletics. adidas will begin outfitting the school’s 300-plus student athletes in the 2025-26 academic year.

The Red Storm’s partnership with adidas marks the first time in history that the two iconic institutions join forces through a vibrant relationship centered in the Big Apple. St. John’s becomes the only BIG EAST Conference member to be outfitted in the world-renowned brand. The Red Storm men’s and women’s basketball programs are proud to join the adidas Basketball family, known for its established excellence and impact on the hardwood at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Both brands are energized by the opportunity to create unforgettable basketball moments together—driven in part by adidas Basketball star and brand partner Donovan Mitchell, whose close relationship and shared history with St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino will help shape an exciting new era for Red Storm Basketball.

“We are thrilled St. John’s Athletics will partner with such a prominent brand and industry leader in sports performance,” said St. John’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed Kull. “Providing premier resources to our athletic programs is a priority for our teams and student-athletes to compete at the highest level of their respective sports.” Kull added, “We believe this partnership will greatly benefit our men’s and women’s basketball teams in achieving prominence on the court and national exposure. I want to thank Chris McGuire, Jim Murphy, and the entire adidas team for making this momentous partnership possible.”

In celebration of the new partnership, St. John’s and adidas will host an official launch event on Wednesday, July 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside adidas Brand Center New York located at 610 Broadway in the heart of Manhattan. The Red Storm’s men’s and women’s basketball players will be on-site for a meet and greet and autograph session at the flagship store. Fans will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes and purchase brand new adidas St. John’s merchandise throughout the event.

“Partnering with a renowned institution in St. John’s University represents an exciting moment for adidas,” said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing. “As a powerhouse with deep roots and big ambition, they match our drive to push limits and shape the future of sport. Together, we’re not just supporting their athletic programs—we’re fueling their momentum and elevating their impact across the collegiate sports scene.”

The Red Storm’s partnership with adidas will provide a significant boost to all the Red Storm’s 17 varsity athletic programs. As part of the agreement, adidas will design and supply game-day uniforms, footwear, apparel and equipment for training and competition, while also providing marketing and promotional opportunities.

adidas’ new partnership with St. John’s marks another chapter in adidas’ ongoing investment in college athletics, empowered by the belief that sport has the power to change lives. All eligible St. John’s student-athletes will be able to join the brand’s historic NIL Ambassador Network, which gives all student-athletes at adidas-partnered Division I schools the chance to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness. St. John’s men’s basketball standouts Ian Jackson and Joson Sanon are already part of the adidas NIL roster. Red Storm women’s basketball player Sa’Mya Wyatt was recently featured in the launch campaign, reflecting adidas’ broader celebration of St. John’s student-athletes as part of this new chapter.

Starting today, fans can purchase select officially licensed St. John’s apparel here.

St. John’s Athletics partnered with College Athletics Management (CAM) and President Pat Flynn to broker this landmark partnership with adidas. CAM’s involvement helped ensure St. John’s secured an agreement tailored to the university’s specific needs, amplifying its brand, and creating long-term success for the Red Storm’s 17 sports teams.

“Partnering with CAM was paramount for St. John’s Athletics,” said Kull. “Pat’s industry knowledge, strategic vision, and commitment to our department goals allowed us to navigate a complex apparel market and secure a deal that not only elevates our brand but also prioritizes our student-athletes. His ability to help secure an apparel deal in this new era of college sports made it a seamless and highly successful process.”

“St. John’s is a powerhouse in college basketball with a passionate fanbase and a rich tradition,” said Flynn. “It was an honor to work closely with Ed and the entire St. John’s team during such an exciting time in Queens to craft an apparel deal that reflects their prominence and sets a new standard for these partnerships in the industry. We’ve secured a deal that positions all sports at St. John’s for sustained success both on and off the court.”

Press Release Courtesy of St. John’s University Athletics

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports