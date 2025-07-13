All-Star Weekend Full of Unexpected Surprises

Julio Pabón, Ken Griffey Jr. and Marvin Freeman sharing a memorable moment - Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

ATLANTA, GA — Attending the 95th annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game—also known as the Midsummer Classic—is always an adventure and a joy for baseball fans of all ages. What began with the very first All-Star Game at Comiskey Park in Chicago during the 1933 World’s Fair has now evolved into a five-day celebration of the sport—a full “baseball universe” packed with events, excitement, and community.

From Friday’s HBCU Swingman Classic to Tuesday night’s main event, the All-Star Game itself, this extended weekend is a haven for everyone connected to the sport: fans, players, coaches, agents, corporate sponsors, and just about anyone who lives and breathes baseball.

Amid all the fanfare, it’s often the smaller, unpublicized moments that capture the real magic of All-Star Weekend.

This afternoon, while having lunch at my hotel restaurant, I was treated to one of those quiet gems. At a nearby table, two families with four children were completely absorbed in trading and opening baseball cards.

Each child’s face lit up with joy as they shouted out the names of the players on the cards they had just pulled. All were decked out in jerseys from different teams. Their excitement was so genuine—it was a refreshing sight compared to the distressing national and international news headlines playing silently on the TV screens above.

But my most memorable moment so far happened yesterday on the field before the Futures Game, which showcases top prospects from both leagues. While our social media manager Hector Beauchamp and I were scouting for players to interview, I noticed none other than the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. in the dugout.

He was deep in conversation with American League coach Marvin Freeman, a former MLB pitcher who played from 1986 to 1996.

Unable to resist the moment, I walked over to introduce myself and share how much I admired Griffey’s iconic swing. He smiled politely, which led Freeman to jump in and joke that he once struck out Griffey on just three pitches while playing for the Colorado Rockies. Griffey laughed, claiming he was simply doing Freeman a favor—making him look good so he could stay in the league. What followed was a playful back-and-forth debate between the two, with me acting as an unofficial referee and audience. Every few lines, one of them would turn to me with a fist bump or high-five, keeping the banter light and warm. It felt like we were longtime friends just enjoying the game and each other’s company.

By the end of the exchange, I was elated—grateful to have been included in a candid, humorous moment between two baseball greats.

These are the kinds of unexpected treasures that make MLB’s All-Star Weekend more than just a series of games—it’s an experience full of heart, humanity, and memories that last a lifetime.

