Letters from Beyond: From Arch Ward to Dave Roberts – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Arch Ward para Dave Roberts

Dear Dave:

Tomorrow, you’ll be leading a team in the All-Star Game for the fourth time. The others were in 2016, 2018, and 2021.

How wonderful! Many managers haven’t been able to reach these heights even once.

You know, I was the facilitator behind the first of these games being held in 1933, as part of the World’s Fair and for the 100th anniversary of Chicago’s founding.

I was the sports editor of the Chicago Tribune, but I had a hard time getting it approved.

The team owners argued that since it meant nothing to the season, it wouldn’t interest anyone, and they were also afraid of player injuries and refused to stop the Major Leagues for three days.

I insisted, warning that it would be a single game, not an annual game. It helped a lot that the commissioner, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, was enthusiastic about the idea and asked the 16 owners at the time to accept it.

It happened on the afternoon of Thursday, July 6, 1933, also in honor of the 100th anniversary of Chicago’s founding, which would be celebrated on March 4, 1977.

Babe Ruth, who hit a home run, Lou Gehrig, and Jimmie Fox appeared. The American League won 4-2, with Lefty Gomez as the winning pitcher; Bill Hallahan lost.

The American League has won 48, the National League 44, and two ties. Tomorrow’s game will be the 95th All-Star Game. In four years, there were two: 1959, 1960, 1961, and 1962.

Today, in this Here and Now that you call Here and Now, I celebrate that the All-Star Game is so important that the Mets will pay Juan Soto one hundred thousand dollars if he finally gets brought to Atlanta tomorrow.

And I want to confess something very important to you, Dave: I didn’t invent the All-Star Game.

It was invented 167 years ago, in 1858, when the Brooklyn and Manhattan teams faced off at the Fashion Race Course on Long Island, New York. One thousand five hundred and seventy-seven spectators paid 50 cents each to see the spectacle, the results of which have been lost to time.

That was an isolated event. But in 1914, F.L. Lane proposed pitting the best of the American and National Teams against each other in an exhibition. The owners refused.

My respects;

Arch

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Arch Ward para Dave Roberts

Nosotros, los bigleaguers, consideramos que del Juego de Estrellas al Juego de los Veteranos solo hay un paso… Chipper Jones. Respetable Dave: Mañana aparecerás al frente de un equipo en El Juego de Estrellas por cuarta vez. Las otras, 2016, 2018 y 2021. ¡Qué maravilla!… Muchos mánagers no pudieron llegar a estas alturas ni una vez. Ya sabes, fui el animador para que en 1933 se realizara el primero de estos juegos, como parte de la Feria Mundial, y por los cien años de la fundación de Chicago.. Yo era director de la sección deportiva del diario Chicago Tribune, pero me costó mucho lograr la aprobación. Los propietarios de equipos alegaban que, por no significar algo para la temporada, no interesaría a nadie, además de temer lesiones de los peloteros y negarse a detener las Grandes Ligas por tres días. Insistí, advirtiendo que sería un solo juego y ya, no un juego anual. Y ayudó mucho que el comisionado, el Juez Kenesaw Mountain Landis, se entusiasmara con la idea y pidiera a los 16 propietarios de entonces que la aceptaran. Ocurrió en la tarde del jueves, seis de julio de 1933, en homenaje también, a los cien años de fundada Chicago, que se celebrarían el cuatro de marzo de 1977. Aparecieron Babe Ruth, quien conectó jonrón, Lou Gehrig y Jimmie Fox. Ganó la Liga Americana, 4-2, pitcher de la victoria, Lefty Gómez; perdió, Bill Hallahan. La Liga Americana ha ganado 48, la Nacional 44, dos empates. El de mañana será el Juego de Estrellas 95. En cuatro años hubo dos, 1959, 1960, 1961 y 1962. Hoy día, en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, celebro que El Juego de Estrellas sea tan importante, como para que los Mets le paguen a Juan Soto cien mil dólares, si finalmente, es llevado mañana a Atlanta. Y te quiero confesar algo muy importante, Dave: Yo no inventé El Juego de Estrellas. Estaba inventado desde 1858, hace 167 años, cuando en el Fashion Race Course, de Long Island, Nueva York, se enfrentaron los seleccionados de Brooklyn y de Manhattan. Mil 517 espectadores pagaron 50 centavos cada uno por pasar a ver el espectáculo, cuyo resultado se ha perdido en el tiempo.