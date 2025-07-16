An ASG Home Run Derby as NL defeats AL in first-ever All-Star Game swing-off

Image Credit: MLB

ATLANTA, GA — Major League Baseball’s 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park will forever be etched in the history books as the National League defeated the American League in the first-ever swing-off after the 95th Midsummer Classic ended in a 6-6 tie after nine innings.

With action unfolding by the minute Tuesday night in Atlanta while 41,702 were in attendance and millions upon millions around the globe watched, fans laid their eyes on a Home Run Derby styled swing-off, determining the ultimate winner between the NL and AL.

Three matchups including three participants on the NL and AL side receiving three swings each with the decision (s) being made reportedly Monday, July 14th, by the respective team managers, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone.

Each skipper, Roberts and Boone, made for questionable selections in Athletics’ Brent Rooker vs. Marlins’ Kyle Stowers, Mariners’ Randy Arozarena vs. Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, and Rays’ Jonathan Aranda vs. Mets’ Pete Alonso—though, it was later revealed several All-Star starters were already on their way out of the ballpark during the later innings following their removal from the game and completion of media obligations.

With that, the inaugural showdown concluded by Schwarber unleashing three consecutive home runs to give the NL a 4-3 commanding swing-off lead, and the defining moment of the evening as minutes later, Aranda fell short on all three of his attempts.

A 4-3 finish in the first-ever All-Star Game swing-off with the NL coming out the winner after a 6-6 tie.

“I think that it was great for this exhibition, but in the regular season, I don’t mind how it plays out in the regular season with the man on second base (extra-inning ghost runner),” stated Roberts of the ASG swing-off. “But this was the first time in history we got to do this and I think it played pretty well tonight.”

Echoing Roberts’ sentiments, Boone said, “It was pretty exciting. Like all of a sudden, here we go. And the camaraderie that you kind of built these last couple days with the team, I think went into overdrive there.”

“Like our side, to see how excited they were out there—it’s like wiffle ball in the back yard. Here we go. Let’s do it.”

Schwarber named 2025 All-Star Game MVP

One momentum breaking swing can change the complexion of an All-Star Game and who is named the ASG’s Most Valuable Player. For the left-handed slugger Schwarber, the 32-year-old successfully hit on all three of the opportunities presented to him in the swing-off, clobbering a trio of homers.

Being named the 2025 ASG MVP, Schwarber became the second-ever Phillie in franchise history to win the award, joining Johnny Callison who completed the feat in the 1964 edition of the ASG.

“I think just being able to be here at the All-Star Game and representing the organization and our city and my teammates, it never goes un-noticed,” Schwarber said. “It’s a great honor. Hopefully, it’s going to be something you can hold on to forever.”

“Hopefully, it will be a cool moment there for the Phillies for a little while.”

