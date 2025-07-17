I no longer need to be smart, because Artificial Intelligence exists. I also don’t have to study, since I have it all on social media… Niño El Bruto.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: On this day in 1941, it was also a Thursday, and one of the most remarkable events in baseball history occurred. Do you remember what it was?

The Answer: That night, in front of 67,168 spectators, Indians pitchers Al Smith and Jim Bagby, combined with third baseman Ken Kelner, stopped Joe DiMaggio’s streak of hitting games, which reached 56.

Kelner made two spectacular plays, robbing Joe of two hits.

The night before, DiMaggio had gone 3-for-4, completing his career with 91 hits in 223 at-bats, a .408 average, plus 58 runs scored, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and only seven strikeouts. The streak had begun on May 15, with a single off Eddie Smith of the White Sox.

On the 18th, the following day, DiMaggio began another string of hitting games, which reached 17. And nine years earlier, when he was 18, he had been hitless in 61 consecutive games in Triple-A with the San Francisco Seals.

The Rays Sold for $700 Million

The Tampa Bay Rays, valued at $1.25 billion, were sold for $700 million. The difference was due to Forbes magazine reporting that the team was valued at the former, but the market was different.

The seller, Stuart Sternberg, bought that club in 2004 for $200 million. The current buyers are a group from Jacksonville, led by Patrick Zalupski, who couldn’t care less that Tampa Bay’s stadium doesn’t have a roof, having been swept away by Hurricane Milton last fall.

The Rays are the least valuable major league team, except for the Marlins. The most valuable club, according to Forbes, is the Yankees. I was informed yesterday that it’s worth $8.2 billion. George Steinbrenner bought them from CBS-TV on January 3, 1973, for $10 million.

Los Yankees Valorados en $8,200 Millones

Ya no necesito ser inteligente, porque existe la Inteligencia Artificial. Tampoco tengo que estudiar, ya que en las redes sociales lo tengo todo… Niño El Bruto.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Tal día como hoy, en 1941, también fue jueves, y ocurrió uno de los hechos más notables en la historia del beisbol. ¿Recuerdas cuál fue?

La Respuesta: Aquella noche, ante 67 mil 168 espectadores, los lanzadores de los Indios, Al Smith y Jim Bagby, combinados con el tercera base, Ken Kelner, frenaron la seguidilla de juegos con incogibles de Joe DiMaggio, que quedó en 56.

Kelner hizo dos espectaculares jugadas, robándole dos hits a Joe.

La noche anterior, DiMaggio había bateado tres de cuatro, para cerrar su hazaña con 91 imparables en 223 turnos, promedio de .408, más 58 carreras anotadas, 15 jonrones, 55 impulsadas y solo siete strikeouts. La racha había comenzado el 15 de mayo, con sencillo frente a Eddie Smith, de los Medias Blancas.

El 18, o sea el día siguiente, DiMaggio inició otra cadena de juegos con hits, que llegó a 17. Y hacía nueve años, cuando estaba en sus 18, había sonado incogibles en 61 juegos consecutivos en Triple A, con las Focas de San Francisco.

Venden los Rays por $700 Millones

Los Tampa Bay Rays, valorados en mil 250 millones de dólares, fueron vendidos por $700 millones. La diferencia se debió a que la revista Forbes, publicó que el equipo estaba valorado en la primera cifra, pero en el mercado la cosa fue diferente.

El vendedor, Stuart Sternberg, compró ese club en 2004, por $200 millones. Los compradores de ahora son un grupo de Jacksonville, encabezado por Patrick Zalupski, a quienes les ha importado muy poco que el estadio de Tampa no tenga techo, porque el huracán Milton se lo llevó durante el otoño pasado.

Los Rays son el equipo de Grandes Ligas de menos valor, excepto los Marlins. El club de más alto valor según Forbes, es los Yankees. Me informaron ayer que es de ocho mil 200 millones de dólares. George Steinbrenner se los compró a la CBS-TV, el tres de enero de 1973 por $10 millones.

