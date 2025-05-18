Angels Beat Dodgers 11-9 and Look For Sweep

Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tonight, Hollywood had the chance to see future Hall of Fame pitcher 37-year-old Clayton Kershaw returning to the mound for the first time since August 30, 2024, due to surgeries on his left knee and left toe. This could be his final year as a Dodger, the only team he has ever played for from when he was first signed by Los Angeles in the first round, number seven overall, in the 2006 MLB Draft from Highland Park HS (Dallas, TX) at 19-years old.

As he enters his eighteenth season, he only needs 32 strikeouts to reach 3000. That will only enhance his Plaque in Cooperstown to accompany three Cy Young Awards (2011, 2013, and 2014). His career ERA of 2.50 ranks him 43rd all-time in MLB history.

We can go on and on about this master at his craft, but it’s time for the game between the Angels and Dodgers. The Angels will try to make it two in a row over their cross-town rivals when they send out former Dodger Tyler Anderson, who is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.58. His best season was in 2022 with the Dodgers, where he posted a 15-5 season with an ERA of 2.57. The Dodgers tied a franchise record last night by hitting into five double plays. They got a break tonight because Anderson is probably the worst at inducing ground balls in baseball at 38.6%.

Kershaw got off to an awful start, throwing 38 pitches to eight batters with three hits, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Not what the Dodgers wanted to see…

Anderson, not to be undone, threw 37 pitches to seven batters and gave up a 400-foot three-run home run to center field, to my pick to be a 100 million dollar player one day, and 2024 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year finalist Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, his ninth. Inning one was bombastic, to say the least.

The Dodgers drew closer when Kiké Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico, parked a 415-foot home run into the left field pavilion, making it 5-4 Halos after four innings.

Anderson left after five innings, allowing four earned runs over 104 pitches and two home runs. His replacement, Héctor Neris, Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic, faced three batters, and they all scored, making it 7-5 Dodgers.

The Angels came busting back with five runs in the seventh to make it 10-7 Angels, three on Logan O’Hoppe’s tenth home run of the year and fifth RBI of the game, a career-high.

The underdog Angels were relentless at the plate and took game two 11-9. They now look for what seemed impossible when this three-game series began: a sweep of the mighty Dodgers in Dodger Stadium.

