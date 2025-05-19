Letters from the Beyond: From Bob Gibson to Roki Sasaki – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Bob Gibson para Roki Sasaki 

Dear friend Roki:

Given that you don’t know me, allow me to inform you, that I was a proud Black who pitched in the Major Leagues from 1959, for 17 years, until 1975. I retired with a record of 251-174, 2.91.

In 1968, I finished the season with a 1.12 ERA.

I was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981, with 337 votes from the 401 voters that year. And have been in this More Here, which you call the Beyond, since October 2, 2020, at the age of 83.

My dear Roki, you’ve had a disastrous start as a big leaguer. Just one win and one loss in eight appearances, plus a 4.72 ERA.

But my start was worse, so, being what you are, a proven, high-quality pitcher, you can still enjoy a career here on the road to Cooperstown.

In my first year, 1959, I finished 3-5, 3.33 ERA, and worse in 1960, 3-6, 5.61 ERA.

That’s why, at 23 years old and with such a powerful arm, you must put your Japanese patience to work, and you’ll see seasons of 20 wins or more with an ERA under 3.00.

You’ve been placed on the disabled list, and manager Dave Roberts said he won’t allow you to pitch until the doctors say you’re 100 percent healthy.

I heard that in Japan you also suffered from problems with that shoulder during your four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines. But you threw a perfect game, and your tremendous fastball, close to 100 mph, your sinker, and your slider are well-known. I think you need a change, to clarify, so the Dodgers will teach you that in due course.

Here’s what Roberts said about your injury:

“What we know is that he’s felt some discomfort over the last few weeks, but given the situation we’re in with the pitching staff, he tried to keep going, persevere, and fight until he felt his performance would be compromised. That’s when he let us know the reality of his physical condition.”

Pitchers like you, my friend Roki, aren’t abundant. That’s why they brought you from the other side of the world, gave you a $6.5 million bonus, and paid you minimum salary of $760,000 this year and $780,000 in 2026. Starting in 2028, they’ll have to sign you for many years and many millions, since that year, you’ll reach the age that allows it.

I admire you immensely…

Bob.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Bob Gibson para Roki Sasaki

Amigo Roki:

Como no me conoces, te informo que, con mucho orgullo, era negro, y lancé en Grandes Ligas, desde 1959, durante 17 años, hasta 1975. Dejé récord de 251-174, 2.91.

En 1968 tuve efectividad de 1,12.

Me elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 1981, con 337 votos de los 401 electores de ese año. Y estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde el dos de octubre de 2020, a los 83 años.

Mi querido Roki, has tenido un comienzo desastroso como bigleaguer. Apenas una victoria y una derrota en ocho apariciones, más efectividad de 4.72.

Pero mi inicio fue peor, por lo que, siendo como eres, un lanzador probado, de alta calidad, podrás disfrutar aquí, igualmente, de una carrera rumbo a Cooperstown.

En mi primer año, 1959, terminé con 3-5, 3.33 y peor en 1960, 3-6, 5.61.

Por eso, a los 23 años y con el brazo tan poderoso que tienes, debes poner a trabajar tu paciencia japonesa y verás llegar temporadas de 20 y más victorias con efectividad bajo 3.00.

Te han enviado a la lista de los lesionados y el mánager, Dave Roberts, dijo que no te permitirá lanzar hasta que los médicos digan que estás bien ciento por ciento.

Supe que en Japón también sufriste de problemas con ese hombro, durante tus cuatro temporadas con los Chiba Lotte Marines. Pero lanzaste el juego perfecto y son de gran fama, tu tremenda recta, cercana a las 100 millas por hora, tu sinker y tu slider. Creo que necesitas un cambio, para matizar, por lo que los Dodgers te lo enseñarán oportunamente.

Aquí tengo lo dicho por Roberts sobre tu lesión:

“Lo que sabemos es que ha sentido algunas molestias durante las últimas semanas, pero dada la situación en la que nos encontramos con el cuerpo de lanzadores, intentó seguir adelante, perseverar y luchar hasta que sintiera que su rendimiento sería comprometido. Fue entonces cuando nos comunicó de la realidad su estado físico”.

Lanzadores como tú, amigo Roki, no abundan. Por eso fue que te trajeron desde aquel otro lado de este mundo, te dieron un bono de seis millones 500 mil dólares, te pagan sueldo mínimo, de 760 mil dólares este año y $780 mil en 2026. A partir de 2028, habrán de contratarte por muchos años y muchos millones, ya que ese año, llegas a la edad que lo permite.

Te admiro en cantidad…

Bob.

