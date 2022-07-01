New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is back after being reinstated from the injured list on July 1. The left-handed pitcher missed 38 days after landing on the IL with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.
The All-Star reliever has spent time recovering and has appeared in rehab assignments with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, appearing in two games, facing a total of six batters in two innings, and striking out a pair. Chapman also made an appearance with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and, in one game, faced three batters in two innings, fanning two.
The 34-year-old reliever had struggled mightily before landing on the IL, going 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 games, amounting to nine saves and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. While Chapman has been absent in the Yankees bullpen, Clay Holmes has stepped into the closer role and has found success at the backend of the Yankees bullpen with 14 saves in 15 save opportunities and a 0.49 ERA.
The Yankees will face the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in a three-game series over the weekend.
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Basketball/ 6 hours ago
Mexico City Capitanes: How a G League expansion team could revolutionize basketball in Latin America
Not too long ago, a suggestion of a Mexican basketball team affiliated with the...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Seven teams behind home run hitter Aaron Judge – Siete equipos tras del jonronero Aaron Judge
“Practical nurse…: The one who marries a rich patient”… Joey Adams.- -o-o-o- Coral Gables,...
-
Sports/ 7 hours ago
Aroldis Chapman Returns
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is back after being reinstated from the injured...
-
Sports/ 19 hours ago
Dodgers Padres Square Off In First Meeting In LA This Year
Los Angeles, California: The Padres, who are 1.5 games back of the Dodgers in...