Aroldis Chapman Returns

📸 Photo Credit: Maz Adams/ Latino Sports

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is back after being reinstated from the injured list on July 1. The left-handed pitcher missed 38 days after landing on the IL with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

The All-Star reliever has spent time recovering and has appeared in rehab assignments with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, appearing in two games, facing a total of six batters in two innings, and striking out a pair. Chapman also made an appearance with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and, in one game, faced three batters in two innings, fanning two.

The 34-year-old reliever had struggled mightily before landing on the IL, going 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 games, amounting to nine saves and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. While Chapman has been absent in the Yankees bullpen, Clay Holmes has stepped into the closer role and has found success at the backend of the Yankees bullpen with 14 saves in 15 save opportunities and a 0.49 ERA.

The Yankees will face the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in a three-game series over the weekend.