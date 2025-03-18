Austin Wells receives commemorative LatinoMVP Award T-shirt in Spring Training

Image Credit: Latino Sports

TAMPA, FL — New York Yankees’ Austin Wells, a candidate for the 2024 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award, received his 2024 LatinoMVP commemorative t-shirt at George Steinbrenner Field on Sunday. Wells is on the ballot with his Yankee teammate Dominican starting pitcher Luis Gil, and Boston Red Sox’ Venezuelan Wilyer Abreu and outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who was born in Curacao.

Wells, 25, a left-handed swinging and right-handed catcher, is a Dominican-American because of his grandparents on his mother’s side.

Wells has been getting a lot of looks at lead off this spring and it’s very plausible he can be the lead off hitter against righties in the regular season. He is swinging a hot bat this spring and had a lead off double against the Pirates on Sunday. His stats this Spring are three home runs, six RBI, and an OPS of 1.122 in 31 at-bats. Wells has 12 hits and a .355 batting average.

Moreover Wells was a sneaky base stealer in the minor leagues, stealing 39 straight bases without getting caught. Wells is now hoping to secure some hardware and win the 2024 LatinoMVP AL Rookie of the Year award.

“I need some artwork for my apartment so that would be really cool,” Wells told Latino Sports, when asked about the possibility of winning the award.

Wells expanded on his Dominican background and the significance of Latinos in baseball.

“That’s pretty cool having my Dominican heritage, having my grandparents be from there. It’s special to me. I think It’s great for them and the game, you know, I think that anytime a player can get recognized for having success.”

Wells is looking to expand on a promising rookie year last season and his career numbers are 17 home runs, 68 RBI and an OPS of .722 in 424 at-bats.

