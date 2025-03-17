2024 NL LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year finalist Robert Suárez: ‘Being nominated for this award motivates us’

Robert Suárez liked his commemorative t-shirt so much that he decided to wear immediately - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PEORIA, AZ — I had the opportunity to talk to San Diego Padres’ Robert Suárez, the 2024 nominee for the NL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer award. Robert was happy to hear about the history of the award and how the award is today commemorating its 35th anniversary. Robert explained his long journey to get to the majors. From Venezuela, playing in Mexico, then playing in Japan and finally here in the majors.

As such he was very appreciative of learning that he was recognized enough to appear on the ballot of the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players.

The following is the transcript of our short but impactful interview.

Interview with Robert Suárez

LS – I’ve come from New York to greet you and interview you because you’re on a very prestigious ballot as a nominee for the prestigious Latino MVP awards. Now that I’ve explained the history of this award and how this award came about, what do you think of its history?

RS – Obviously excited, and proud to be on this list of these awards, which have a lot of prestige and pride in the Latino community. It’s good to see the importance that is given to this Latino movement, which is very big.

LS – What do you think that there’s an award exclusively for Hispanic baseball players?

RS – Well, obviously, as I said, proud that this award exists. And the story, as you told me, excites me that this award could exist to honor the best Latino players.

LS – Does that motivate you?

RS – Of course it does. You always go out every day giving 100%, and when this news comes, it obviously motivates you, it excites you.

LS – If you win the award, it will be presented to you during Hispanic Heritage Month in September, in front of your fans and family in San Diego. How would you feel if that happened?

CS – Well, as I said, I will be very proud and excited to be able to receive this award during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is an important month for the Latino community, and to receive it in front of my family and fans would be very important.

LS – Robert, it’s been a pleasure talking to you, and on behalf of Latino Sports, we congratulate you again. We have a small gift for you to remember that you were nominated for a prestigious award. Many people say this award is like the Grammy of baseball. So, even if you don’t win the award, simply being nominated is an honor. Like those at the Grammy’s, even if they don’t win, they say they were nominated for a Grammy, and that brings a lot of pride and privilege. We both laughed!

