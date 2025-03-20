“Respect for baseball and the players is the soul of the show”… Carlos Mendoza.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: With the Dodgers leading the Cubs 4-1, this year’s season opened in Tokyo. How many times have Major League Baseball regular-season series been played in Japan?

The Answer: Five times: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2019, and 2025.

-o-o-o-

PREDICTIONS:

José Altuve

My friend, Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnline, reports their predictions for José Altuve this year: .290 batting average; 17 or 18 home runs; 65 or 66 RBIs; Runs scored, 95 or 96; hits, 155 or 156; bases stolen, 18 or 19.

Roki Sasaki

Wins, 10 to 15; strikeouts, 144-145; ERA, 3.60; walks plus hits per innings pitched, 1.15.

Julio Rodríguez

Batting average, .275; home runs, 25-26; RBIs, 85-86; runs scored, 82-85; hits, 155-156; stolen bases, 25-30.

-o-o-o-

“Buttocks, no matter how many silicone injections they have, always smell bad.”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Double Namesakes

The Puerto Rican umpire, Roberto Ortiz, 40, a native of Caguas, is not related to Cuban slugger Roberto Ortiz, born in Camagüey, who played until 1950 and died in Miami in 1971.

Very Sore

Max Scherzer, 40, a right-handed pitcher, signed with the Blue Jays for this year for $15.5 million and is complaining of pain in the thumb of his pitching hand. He has endured this since 2023.

He also reported yesterday that since last year, he has been suffering from pain in his right shoulder and chest. He has started 36 games in the last two seasons, when he has started as many as 32 in a season.

The strange thing is that Toronto signed him in the face of such a situation.

-o-o-o-

Gallo, Now a Pitcher

The 31-year-old outfielder and home run hitter (he’s hit 208 in 10 seasons), Joey Gallo, announced he’ll be a pitcher, so the White Sox released him. He’s been hitting poorly lately.

-o-o-o-

“You look too pretty and beautiful to be real… Can I poke your breast to see if you’re real?… Yatuny Lagueles.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Altuve Bateará Para .290; Julio Rodríguez Para .275

“El respeto al beisbol por los peloteros, es el alma del espectáculo”… Carlos Mendoza.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Con Dodgers 4-1 sobre los Cachorros, fue inaugurada la temporada de este año en Tokio. ¿Cuántas veces se han jugado en Japón series de temporadas regulares de las Grandes Ligas?

La respuesta: En cinco oportunidades, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2019 y 2025.

-o-o-o-

PREDICCIONES:

José Altuve

Mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, informa lo que ellos predicen acerca de José Altuve en este año: Promedio al bate de .290; jonrones, 17 o 18; impulsadas, 65 o 66; carreras anotadas, 95 o 96; hits 155 o 156; bases desvalijadas, 18 o 19

Roki Sasaki

Victorias, de 10 a 15; strikeouts, 144-145; efectividad, 3.60; bases por bolas más hits por innings lanzados, 1.15.

Julio Rodríguez

Promedio al bate, .275; jonrones, 25-26; impulsadas, 85-86; carreras anotadas, 82-85; incogibles, 155-156; robos de bases, 25-30.

-o-o-o-

“Las nalgas, por muchos silicones que les inyecten, siempre huelen mal”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Doble Tocayos

El umpire puertorriqueño, nativo de Caguas, Roberto Ortiz, de 40 años, no es pariente del slugger cubano Roberto Ortiz, nacido en Camaguey, quien jugó hasta 1950 y murió en Miami en 1971.

Muy Adolorido

Max Scherzer, de 40 años, lanzador derecho, firmó con los Blue Jays para este año, por 15 millones 500 mil dólares, y se queja de dolores en el dedo pulgar de la mano de lanzar. Ha soportado eso desde 2023.

Además informó ayer, que desde el año pasado, sufre de dolores en el hombro derecho y en el tórax. Ha abierto 36 juegos en las últimas dos campañas, cuando ha abierto hasta 32 en una temporada.

Lo extraño es que en Toronto lo hayan firmado ante tal situación.

-o-o-o-

Gallo, Ahora Será Pitcher

El outfielder y jonronero (ha sacado 208 en 10 campañas) de 31 años, Joey Gallo, anunció que será lanzador, por lo que los Medias Blancas lo dejaron libre. Ha bateado mal últimamente.

-o-o-o-

“Te ves muy linda y hermosa para ser realidad… ¿Puedo pincharte un seno a ver si eres cosa cierta?… Yatuny Lagueles.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5