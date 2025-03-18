The First Latino from Each Country in MLB – El Primer Latino de Cada País en MLB

“In baseball, you have to be patient and accept the bad with the good. After all, it’s just a game.”… Tom Yawkey, former owner of the Red Sox.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Wilmer Casadiego, from Springfield, Illinois, requests: “Could you please publish who the first big leaguers were from each Latin American country, from Brazil, and from Spain?”

Dear friend Will: From Cuba, Esteban Bellán, in 1871, with the Haymakers; from Colombia, Luis Castro, 1902, with the Phillies; from Puerto Rico, Hiram Bithorn, 1942, with the Cubs; From Mexico, Melo Almada, Red Sox, 1933; from the Dominican Republic, Oswaldo Virgil Sr., Giants, 1956.

From Curaçao, Hensley Meulens, Yankees, 1989; from Panama, Humberto Robinson, 1955, Braves; from Brazil, José Pett, Blue Jays, 1992; from Spain, Al Pardo, Orioles, 1985; from Venezuela, Alejandro Carrasquel, 1939, Senators.

From Aruba, Sidney Ponson, Orioles, 1988; from Honduras, Mauricio Dubón, Braves, 2019; from Nicaragua, Dennis Martínez, Orioles, 1976; from Peru, Jesús Luzardo, Athletics, 2019; From Honduras, Gerald Young, Astros, 1987.

Justiniano Quintero G. from Puerto La Cruz asks: “Who was the first Venezuelan to hit a home run in the Major Leagues, and what has been the biggest hit in the Majors?”

Dear friend Yano…: Alejandro (El Patón) Carrasquel (Senadores), in 1939. It happened in the first inning of a doubleheader at Griffith Stadium, in Washington, with the Athletics, then from Philadelphia, visiting, and facing reliever Alfred (Chubby) Dean. The ball sailed over the left field fences. Alejandro’s only home run in the Major Leagues… The biggest home run to date was by Mickey Mantle (Yankees), from right field, at Briggs Stadium, in Detroit, on September 10, 1960. It was measured at 634 feet (193 meters). Mantle hit 536 home runs in his 18-year career. And his power was tremendous, both left-handed and right-handed.

Thank you to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

El Primer Latino de Cada País en MLB

“En el beisbol, hay que tener paciencia y tomar con resignación lo malo junto con lo bueno. Después de todo, esto es solo un juego”… Tom Yawkey, quien fuera propietario de los Medias Rojas.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Wilmer Casadiego, de Springfield, Illinois, solicita: “¿Puede publicar, por favor, quiénes han sido los primeros bigleaguers de cada país de Latinoamérica, de Brasil y de España?”

Amigo Will: De Cuba, Esteban Bellán, en 1871, con los Haymakers; de Colombia, Luis Castro, 1902, con los Phillies; de Puerto Rico, Hiram Bithorn, 1942, con los Cachorros; de México, Melo Almada, Medias Rojas, 1933; de Dominicana, Oswaldo Virgil padre, Gigantes, 1956.

De Curazao, Hensley Meulens, Yankees, 1989; de Panamá, Humberto Robinson, 1955, Bravos; de Brasil, José Pett, Blue Jays, en 1992; de España, Al Pardo, Orioles, 1985; de Venezuela, Alejandro Carrasquel, 1939, Senadores.

De Aruba, Sidney Ponson, Orioles, 1988; de Honduras, Mauricio Dubón, Bravos, 2019; de Nicaragua, Dennis Martínez, Orioles, 1976; de Perú, Jesús Luzardo, Atléticos, 2019; de Honduras, Gerald Young, Astros, 1987.

Justiniano Quintero G. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue el primer venezolano que conectó jonrón en Grandes Ligas, y cuál ha sido el batazo más grande, en las Mayores?”

Amigo Yano…: Alejandro (El Patón) Carrasquel (Senadores), en 1939. Ocurrió en el primero de un doble juego en el Griffith Stadium, de Washington, con los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, de visita y frente al relevista Alfred (Chubby) Dean. La pelota pasó por encima de las bardas del leftfield. Único jonrón de Alejandro en Grande Ligas… El cuadrangular más grande hasta ahora, ha sido por Mickey Mantle (Yankees), vía rightfield, en el Briggs Stadium, de Detroit, el 10 de septiembre de 1960. Lo midieron en 634 pies (193 metros). Mantle disparó 536 cuadrangulares en su carrera de 18 años. Y su poder era descomunal, tanto a lo zurdo como a lo derecho

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5