Seth Lugo on being named a finalist for 2024 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year: ‘To get nominated for this award, it’s a pretty incredible achievement’

PHOENIX, AZ — I have been here traveling to ten (10) different Spring Training facilities and stadiums to interview 16 players that were selected as nominees and appear in the 35th annual ballot for the prestigious LatinoMVP Awards. Some of the players we already know because several have been nominated once, or several times in the past. There are others I’m meeting for the first time. One thing that is consistent among both groups is that they are all thrilled to learn that have been nominated for these awards, already considered by many, “The Latin Grammy of Baseball,” and who would not be thrilled to know they were nominated for such a prestigious award.

One player who’s always a pleasure to speak with is Seth Lugo. I’ve considered Seth a friend ever since I wrote about his recruitment to play for the Puerto Rico national team during the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006, when he was with the Mets. At the time, Puerto Rico needed players, and when a Mets coach asked about his last name, he learned that Seth had Puerto Rican ancestry and was therefore eligible to represent the island. That widely circulated article helped explain how a relatively unknown player with Puerto Rican roots ended up playing for team Puerto Rico. Following the tournament, Latino Sports commissioned caricatures of each team member, created by renowned artist John Pennisi, and Seth was particularly grateful to receive his portrait.

After reminiscing for a moment, I reminded him that my visit this time was both personal and professional—I was there not only as a friend but also to officially interview him about his nomination for the prestigious LatinoMVP Awards. I showed him the ballot, where his name appeared in the American League Pitcher category.

To my pleasant surprise, Seth mentioned that the team had already informed him of the nomination—a rare occurrence in my experience, as most teams typically do not notify their players about such honors.

Interview with Seth Lugo

JP – Seth last season you had a good year and as a result you made it to the ballot of the prestigious 35th anniversary Latino MVP awards, so Seth how do you feel about knowing you made it to this prestigious ballot?

SL – That’s great you know. It’s an honor for me as last year as you know was a special year for me. I know to get nominated for this award it’s a pretty incredible achievement

LS – you know that the award started in 1990 when many felt that Ruben Sierra should have been the American League Most Valuable Player for his 1989 season performance. For whatever reason he was overlooked, and the BBWAA gave the award to Robin Yount who also had a good year, but many in the Latino community felt that perhaps Sierra was overlooked and because of that situation that award was born in 1990, now celebrating its 35th anniversary. How do you feel about an award that’s so long and that’s dedicated specifically to recognize Latino baseball players

SL – It’s awesome. (He laughs), You know this award is as old as me, I’m 35. You know a lot of great players playing this game have received been nominated and many receiving this award. It’s awesome something somebody will never forget

LS – I explained how process works where reporters nominate players and only the players whose names appears more than five to 10 times are selected. So, what do you think of the fact that your name was mentioned enough times by reporters to make it to the ballot.

SL- That’s really cool. You know to be in this game for as long as I have and for people to recognize I’m still performing; it’s something I don’t take for granted.

LS – If you get to win this award, we will be going to Kansas City during the month of Hispanic Heritage Month in September and give you the award in front of your family and fans, how would you feel about that?

SL – Awesome, that would be great. You know that’s fans up there have special fan base and you know for my family to be a part of it yeah that’d be incredible.

LS – You know you have a privilege that a lot of others don’t have because you have Puerto Rican heritage, and these awards are exclusively for Latinos. So, the fact is you were considered for the ballot because you’re Puerto Rican, how does that make you feel?

SL – It’s important to me to know my culture and my Heritage to know where we come from its important. It’s something you should hold on to and I think back to my family members there that I rarely ever get to see, and you know my grandpa passed away years back. It’s special to remember that you know that’s where we come from.

LS – Thinking back to the World Baseball Classic experience how the coach got you to play for Team Puerto and you played and did very well, you got recognized by a lot of people that got to see you at the international. You also got an opportunity to visit Puerto Rico for the first time. How was that experience?

SL – It was awesome as you said, that was my first time going there. I’ve heard stories from my dad from my grandpa, but you know to go there and meet some family members I’ve never met before and some that have come to the states is something I’ll never forget.

LS – Have you gone back, have you thought of returning and bringing the family back to vacation at some point?

SL – Yeah absolutely. You know we had a blast we were supposed to go with the Mets a few years back, unfortunately, that series got cancelled with COVID and everything. I was really looking forward to it but yeah, I think the kids are getting close to being able to travel and we’re going to take them as soon as they’re old enough.

LS – Well you live in Kansas City but remember that you have access to a tropical Paradise Island that belongs to you, as that is your homeland. There’s this concept in Puerto Rico that all stateside, diaspora Puerto Ricans like you whether you speak Spanish or not whether you were born there or not Puerto Rico is your homeland.

SL – You’ll definitely see me out there maybe in a couple years. like I said the kids because they’re just almost old enough.

LS – Again congratulations. I’m glad that I came here to see you. You are looking great, continue what you’re doing, and God bless you and your family. You know Latino Sports is here to follow you and promote you whenever.

SL – Awesome, awesome, thank you.

After the interview I gave Seth this years commemorative t-shirt exclusively for the players on the ballot.

