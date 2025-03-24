Braxton Berrios signs with the Houston Texans

Image Credit: NFL

TAMPA, FL — The Houston Texans bolstered their receiving corps in the early goings of the NFL offseason, signing wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios to a one-year, $2 million contract. Berrios, a University of Miami alumnus, began his NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was part of the Super Bowl LIII-winning team. He later played for the New York Jets and, most recently, the Miami Dolphins.

Throughout his career, Berrios has been recognized for his versatility as both a receiver and a return specialist.

In 2021, he earned First-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner after leading the NFL with an average of 30.4 yards per return. His ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game adds valuable depth to the Texans’ roster. Berrios’ signing is part of a broader strategy by the Texans to enhance their offensive lineup.

In addition to Berrios, the team has acquired wide receivers Justin Watson and Christian Kirk, aiming to provide quarterback C.J. Stroud with a diverse array of targets.

These moves reflect the Texans’ commitment to strengthening their offense for the upcoming season. Off the field, Berrios’ personal life has garnered attention due to his relationship with social media influencer Alix Earle. Earle shared her excitement about Berrios’ move to Houston on TikTok, expressing pride in his new opportunity with the Texans. As Houston prepares for the upcoming season, the addition of Berrios is expected to enhance both their receiving and special teams units, contributing to the team’s overall competitiveness.

Berrios, a proud Puerto Rican, is one of very few Latino players in the National Football League. Throughout the entire league, there are around 40 Latino athletes including Berrios. A very small group, but one that seems to be on the rise.

Berrios’ continued success throughout his career has been an inspiration to the Latino community. He’s stated many times that he is proud of his Latino roots and represents them every time he steps onto the field.

