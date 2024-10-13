Connect with us

Broadcast Schedule Announced For The Entire 2024 League Championship Series Presented By loanDepot

Royals and Yankees line up for the national anthem on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium prior to Game 1 of the ALDS - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The NLCS Begins Sunday on FOX, with the Mets Opening at the Dodgers; The ALCS Starts Monday on TBS with the Guardians at the Yankees

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the entire 2024 National League and American League Championship Series Presented by loanDepot. The NLCS will feature the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets, getting underway on Sunday at Dodger Stadium on FOX. The ALCS will pit the AL’s two top seeds, the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, beginning on Monday at Yankee Stadium on TBS, truTV and Max.

As a reminder, if both LCS conclude no later than Saturday, October 19th, then the 2024 World Series will move up to start with Game One on Tuesday, October 22nd and Game Seven on Wednesday, October 30th.

ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of the 2024 League Championship Series and all 2024 MLB Postseason games. In addition, MLB Network will have extensive studio coverage of the LCS and throughout the Postseason.

FOX or FS1 will combine with FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App to cover the NLCS. TNT Sports will simulcast the ALCS on TBS and Max, with an MLB DataCast analytics-driven alternative broadcast experience also available on truTV and Max. All games telecast on TNT Sports platforms, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

The 2024 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13th

NLCS Game 1, NYM @ LAD | 8:15 p.m. (ET)/5:15 p.m. (PT) | FOX

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14th

NLCS Game 2, NYM @ LAD | 4:08 p.m. (ET)/1:08 p.m. (PT) | FOX and FS1

ALCS Game 1, CLE @ NYY | 7:38 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15th

ALCS Game 2, CLE @ NYY | 7:38 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16th

NLCS Game 3, LAD @ NYM | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | FS1

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17th

ALCS Game 3, NYY @ CLE | 5:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max

NLCS Game 4, LAD @ NYM | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | FS1

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18th

NLCS Game 5, LAD @ NYM (if necessary) | 5:08 p.m. (ET) | FS1

ALCS Game 4, NYY @ CLE | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19th

ALCS Game 5, NYY @ CLE (if necessary) | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20th

NLCS Game 6, NYM @ LAD (if necessary) | 8:08 p.m. (ET)/5:08 p.m. (PT) | FS1

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21st

ALCS Game 6^, CLE @ NYY (if necessary) | 5:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max

NLCS Game 7, NYM @ LAD (if necessary) | 8:08 p.m. (ET)/5:08 p.m. (PT) | FOX and FS1

^If the NLCS is complete, then ALCS Game 6 (CLE @ NYY) will move to 7:38 p.m. (ET) on TBS, truTV and Max.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

ALCS Game 7, CLE @ NYY (if necessary) | 7:38 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max

