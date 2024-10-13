Broadcast Schedule Announced For The Entire 2024 League Championship Series Presented By loanDepot

The NLCS Begins Sunday on FOX, with the Mets Opening at the Dodgers; The ALCS Starts Monday on TBS with the Guardians at the Yankees

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the entire 2024 National League and American League Championship Series Presented by loanDepot. The NLCS will feature the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets, getting underway on Sunday at Dodger Stadium on FOX. The ALCS will pit the AL’s two top seeds, the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, beginning on Monday at Yankee Stadium on TBS, truTV and Max.