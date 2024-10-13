Broadcast Schedule Announced For The Entire 2024 League Championship Series Presented By loanDepot
The NLCS Begins Sunday on FOX, with the Mets Opening at the Dodgers; The ALCS Starts Monday on TBS with the Guardians at the Yankees
Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the entire 2024 National League and American League Championship Series Presented by loanDepot. The NLCS will feature the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets, getting underway on Sunday at Dodger Stadium on FOX. The ALCS will pit the AL’s two top seeds, the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, beginning on Monday at Yankee Stadium on TBS, truTV and Max.
Here are your full #NLCS and #ALCS schedules!#Postseason pic.twitter.com/kPIFzcTE87
— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2024
As a reminder, if both LCS conclude no later than Saturday, October 19th, then the 2024 World Series will move up to start with Game One on Tuesday, October 22nd and Game Seven on Wednesday, October 30th.
ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of the 2024 League Championship Series and all 2024 MLB Postseason games. In addition, MLB Network will have extensive studio coverage of the LCS and throughout the Postseason.
Which matchup are you rooting for? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/hdXdku1yhB
— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2024
FOX or FS1 will combine with FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App to cover the NLCS. TNT Sports will simulcast the ALCS on TBS and Max, with an MLB DataCast analytics-driven alternative broadcast experience also available on truTV and Max. All games telecast on TNT Sports platforms, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.
The 2024 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13th
NLCS Game 1, NYM @ LAD | 8:15 p.m. (ET)/5:15 p.m. (PT) | FOX
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14th
NLCS Game 2, NYM @ LAD | 4:08 p.m. (ET)/1:08 p.m. (PT) | FOX and FS1
ALCS Game 1, CLE @ NYY | 7:38 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15th
ALCS Game 2, CLE @ NYY | 7:38 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16th
NLCS Game 3, LAD @ NYM | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | FS1
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17th
ALCS Game 3, NYY @ CLE | 5:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max
NLCS Game 4, LAD @ NYM | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | FS1
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18th
NLCS Game 5, LAD @ NYM (if necessary) | 5:08 p.m. (ET) | FS1
ALCS Game 4, NYY @ CLE | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19th
ALCS Game 5, NYY @ CLE (if necessary) | 8:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20th
NLCS Game 6, NYM @ LAD (if necessary) | 8:08 p.m. (ET)/5:08 p.m. (PT) | FS1
MONDAY, OCTOBER 21st
ALCS Game 6^, CLE @ NYY (if necessary) | 5:08 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max
NLCS Game 7, NYM @ LAD (if necessary) | 8:08 p.m. (ET)/5:08 p.m. (PT) | FOX and FS1
^If the NLCS is complete, then ALCS Game 6 (CLE @ NYY) will move to 7:38 p.m. (ET) on TBS, truTV and Max.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd
ALCS Game 7, CLE @ NYY (if necessary) | 7:38 p.m. (ET) | TBS, truTV and Max
We're down to the final 4 😳
Which teams will be heading to the #WorldSeries? pic.twitter.com/CRItbTN1zZ
— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2024
As a reminder, if both LCS conclude no later than Saturday, October 19th, then the World Series will move up to start with Game One on Tuesday, October 22nd and Game Seven on Wednesday, October 30th.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 4 days ago
Division 1 Baseball Schools to play in inaugural “Puerto Rico Challenge”
NEW YORK, NY — For the first time in Puerto Rico’s history, from February...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
No Pete Rose Tribute Mourners Against the Reds – Sin homenaje Pete Rose Dolientes contra los Rojos
It is better to go to bed hungry than to rise in debt… Benjamin...
-
Baseball/ 10 hours ago
The Stage Is Set: Guardians, Yankees, Mets, Dodgers
NEW YORK, NY — So the stage is set and down to the final...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
Broadcast Schedule Announced For The Entire 2024 League Championship Series Presented By loanDepot
Broadcast Schedule Announced For The Entire 2024 League Championship Series Presented By loanDepot The...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
WATCH: The Guardians are headed to their FIRST ALCS since 2016!
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content Instagram: @latinosportsoficial Facebook: Latino...