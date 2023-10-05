Image Credit: MLB

Announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday, October 5th — Broadcast schedule for beginning of Division Series presented by Booking.com announced; Broadcast Times for Division Series Games Set Through Tuesday; All Division Series Games on FOX/FS1 (ALDS) and TBS (NLDS)

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the Division Series presented by Booking.com from Saturday, October 7th through Tuesday, October 10th. All American League Division Series games will be covered exclusively by FOX or FS1, and all National League Division Series Games will be covered exclusively by TBS. Scheduling updates for the remainder of the Division Series will be announced when available.

ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2023 MLB Postseason games. All games telecast on TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. MLB Network will provide extensive studio coverage throughout the entire Postseason in addition to exclusively airing the entire National League Division Series in Spanish-language. FOX Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of all ALDS games. Univision Radio will carry Spanish-language coverage of all Postseason games.

The 2023 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

