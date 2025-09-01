Carroll’s Column: Jonah Tong fans six and earns win in his MLB Debut

Image Credit: MLB

NEW YORK, NY — Jonah Tong’s final pitching line for his MLB debut in Queens last Friday as the Mets blew out the Marlins went as follows:

5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER (3R), 0 BB, 6 K — 97 pitches, 63 for strikes

SNY Mets broadcaster, the irrepressible Keith Hernandez, encapsulated the thoughts of most of us who had never seen Mets pitcher Jonah Tong before his Friday debut against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. “He is twenty-two, but he looks like he is twelve!” Hernandez said.

Keith’s reaction was understandable because Tong’s name has been linked all summer to another highly touted Mets pitcher in their minor league system, Nolan McLean, who was called up to Flushing last month and has been brilliant. With his big build and facial hair, the 24-year-old McLean looks more mature than his chronological age. It is hard to believe the baby-faced Tong is only two years younger than McLean.

Whereas McLean sounds like a veteran pitcher when he speaks with the media, Tong in his pre and postgame press conferences Friday showed a boyish exuberance. He exhibited the same unbridled joy the winners of the Little League World Series do. That is refreshing in a world where professional athletes utter cliches be it in defeat or victory.

The Mets gave Jonah a dozen runs in the first two innings to stake him to an unheard of 12-0 lead. Any pitcher would be thrilled to start a game with that kind of offensive support, but there was a downside as well.

Jonah had to wait over fifty minutes in the dugout while the Mets were sending up their entire lineup during the first two innings. He understandably had a lot of nervous energy considering this was his big-league debut. He also appeared to have trouble establishing a rhythm as he was overthrowing his fastball. His mechanics were not fluid either.

It did not help that the Marlins, while far from a top-tier team, have hitters who know how to make contact. They rarely swing at pitches out of the strike zone, and Friday night was no different. The Marlins had traffic on the bases through the last four of the five innings Tong pitched.

The huge early lead the Mets were able to amass may have had a detrimental effect on their defense as both shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Pete Alonso made errors which led to a four-run fifth inning. It must be noted that the Marlins always seem to bring out the worst when it comes to Mets’ fundamentals.

As Mets broadcaster, and Flushing native, Gary Cohen pointed out, that while the outcome of the game was not in doubt, Tong needed to finish five innings as all starters do, to qualify for the win. The Mets’ sloppy fifth-inning defensive play, combined with the fact he had thrown over ninety pitches, suddenly made that a dicey proposition. Fortunately, Tong struck out fellow Ontario, Canada native Liam Hicks, thanks to a generous call from the home plate umpire, to finish the fifth and earn the win.

Marlins owner Bruce Sherman makes the trip to Queens with Miami

Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman keeps a low profile, but he came up to Flushing to watch his team play the Mets. He was speaking to reporters on the field before Thursday’s game. When I introduced myself, he told me that he grew up in Little Neck and graduated from Bayside High School. He added that he still has family in Queens.

Bruce Sherman is aware of the lack of mass transit to get customers to the Marlins’ home field, LoanDepot Park. Considering tourism is South Florida’s biggest industry, the failure to get Miami Beach tourists to get to Marlins’ home games has badly hurt the team’s attendance. “We have been trying to get Miami municipal and county officials to work on this issue for a decade, and we will not give up,” Sherman said.

Mass transit issues continue as SEPTA officials announce 20% service cut

Speaking of mass transit issues, Mets fans who are thinking of going down to Philadelphia to see any of their team’s four-game series with the Phillies should be aware of the cutbacks in service to the city’s public transport organization, the Southeast Pennsylvania Authority, better known as SEPTA.

On August 24, SEPTA officials announced a twenty-perfect across-the board reduction in bus and train service because of a lack of both federal and state funding commitments. To make matters worse, SEPTA officials were threatening bigger cuts, including the elimination of all services after 9PM beginning January 1, 2026.

Last Friday, a judge issued a temporary injunction against SEPTA imposing any further cuts and raising fares. SEPTA officials will be appealing. Mets fans who need to get back to Center City to catch a late bus or train back to New York should leave plenty of time going both to and from Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski’s view on the SEPTA situation

I spoke with Phillies president Dave Dombrowski about the SEPTA situation last Wednesday. The personable and candid Dombrowski realizes that the SEPTA cuts, if fully enacted, would be devastating to the city’s sports teams. “The business community is not happy about this. I expect the funding issue will be resolved however,” he stated confidently.

Hayden Senger, A Heads-Up Player

Mets catcher Hayden Senger, who bears a strong resemblance to comic actor Andy Samberg, knows he is not much of a hitter. “I know I am here for my glove,” he said with a smile when we spoke last week.

Senger is a heads-up player, however, With Brett Baty on second base and no one out, Senger bunted him over to third base. The bunt was so good that he wound up getting an infield hit, and it set the stage for the Mets series-sweep win over the Phillies. Bunting has become a lost art in the majors, and its lack of emphasis has cost teams victories. “I love old school ‘small ball!” Senger told me.

Hayden Senger grew up in Cincinnati where the Mets will be playing a three-game series with the Reds this weekend which will have playoff implications for both teams. Senger has bought plenty of tickets for friends and family. “I know my parents will be rooting for the Mets, but I am not sure about my friends!” he chuckled.

Mets left-hander Sean Manaea attends US Open

Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea always takes advantage of all New York has to offer, and that includes crossing Roosevelt Avenue last Monday to watch the morning matches at the US Open. “I watched Madison Keys play at Arthur Ashe Stadium. I really enjoy watching tennis. I am sorry she lost though,” he told me.

It is only fair that if a Mets player should attend the US Open then a tennis star should visit Citi Field. Last Wednesday, Novak Djokovic posed for photos with Mets shortstop, and noted tennis fan, Francisco Lindor.

51st season of SNL starting on October 4th

“Saturday Night Live” impresario Lorne Michaels followed through on his promise to make changes in the cast as it heads into its 51st season which starts on October 4. SNL veteran players Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow were informed they would not be returning, and so was first-year cast member Emil Wakim.

My guess is Heidi Gardner, who has been with the show for eight years, has other showbiz commitments, and that Michaels did not want to give her the time she may have wanted off during the year to work on other projects. Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow were woefully underutilized by the writers. Longfellow, with his deadpan delivery and winking sarcasm, was terrific playing off Colin Jost during “Weekend Update” segments. Wakim, like most first-year cast members, received scant airtime.

CNN’s “Have I Got News For You” returns for another season

CNN’s satirical “Have I Got News For You” returns for another season this Saturday at 9PM. Comedian Roy Wood, Jr. hosts the show and is aided by the very funny Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black.

