Altuve’s Chance to Reach the HOF – El Chance de Altuve para Llegar al HOF

Those two got married and divorced the next day… In the division of assets, each got half of the pie… ‘Sábados Felices’.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you’re writing from. Thank you.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Had the career ended as it is, and if five years had passed since his retirement, would you vote for José Altuve to be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Chaldo: I understand your question as if a criminal judge were asked: “Would you sentence a defendant to prison against whom all the necessary evidence has not been obtained?” I suggest, Chaldo, that you wait for that day to come.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks: “Baseball players of how many nationalities have played in the Major Leagues, and what group have been the best?”

Dear friend Lucho: Players of 57 nationalities have played in the Major Leagues, and the best have been Americans, with Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Walter Johnson, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan, and company.

Wesley Soto, from Valencia, is very kind when he writes:

“Your column is the only one I’ve read nonstop since I was a child.

“Through it, I’ve learned not only to form an objective opinion about baseball and life, but also to learn a great deal about fascinating stories from this sport.

“Each column is a seed that grows a forest of vast knowledge and experiences that enhance this beautiful sport we love.

“Many thanks for your invaluable work and career. Very few journalists give their opinions as independently and impartially as you do.”

“Your journalistic legacy is enormous and will transcend future generations…

Wesley Soto.”

Mario R. Rivadavia, from Los Mochis, asks: “Do you answer all the questions sent to you?”

Dear friend Mayo: It would be impossible. I always receive more than a hundred questions a week, and up to 150. I have to choose the most interesting ones for readers, the most appropriate ones for them.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Chance de Altuve para Llegar al HOF

Aquellos dos se casaron y se divorciaron al día siguiente… En la división de bienes, a cada uno le tocó la mitad de la torta… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes y mañana miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “De haber terminado su carrera como va y si ya hubieran pasado cinco años desde su retiro, ¿votaría usted por José Altuve para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”

Amigo Chaldo: Recibo tu pregunta, como si a un juez, en lo criminal, le peguntaran: “¿Sentenciaría usted a prisión a un acusado contra el cual no se han obtenido todas las pruebas necesarias?” Te sugiero, Chaldo, esperar que llegue el día.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta: “¿Peloteros de cuántas nacionalidades han jugado en Grandes Ligas y quiénes han sido los mejores?”

Amigo Lucho: Jugadores de 57 nacionalidades han figurado en Grandes Ligas y los mejores han sido los estadounidenses, con Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Walter Johnson, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan y compañía.

Wesley Soto, de Valencia, es muy amable al escribir:

“Tu columna es la única que he leído ininterrumpidamente desde que era niño.

“A través de ella, he aprendido, no solo a formarme un criterio objetivo sobre el beisbol y sobre la vida, sino a conocer ampliamente acerca de fascinantes historias de este deporte.

“Cada columna es una semilla que hace crecer un bosque de vastos conocimientos y experiencias que enaltecen a esta hermosa disciplina deportiva que amamos.

“Mucho agradecimiento por tu invaluable labor y trayectoria. Muy pocos periodistas dan su opinión de manera independiente e imparcial como tú.

“Tu legado periodístico es gigantesco y trascenderá a futuras generaciones…

Wesley Soto”.

Mario R. Rivadavia, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Usted contesta todas las preguntas que le envían?”

Amigo Mayo: Sería imposible. Recibo siempre más de cien preguntas semanales y hasta 150. Tengo que escoger las más interesantes para los lectores, las más convenientes para ellos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5