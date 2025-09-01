Red Sox and eight-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman agree on one-year contract extension through 2026

Image Credit: Latino Sports

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox today signed left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman to a one-year contract extension for the 2026 season with a vesting/mutual option for 2027.

Chapman, 37, has pitched in 58 games for Boston this season, recording 27 saves while leading Major League pitchers (min. 50.0 IP) with a 1.02 ERA (6 ER/53.0 IP), 0.66 WHIP, and .117 opponent batting average (21-for-179). The left-hander has made a franchise-record 15 consecutive hitless appearances, beginning on July 26, striking out 16 batters with just four walks over 12.2 scoreless innings during that span. He has allowed just one earned run in his last 35 games (32.0 IP), dating back to May 28, posting a 0.28 ERA, 0.41 WHIP, and .069 opponent batting average (7-for-102). Chapman earned his eighth All-Star selection this season, tying Goose Gossage for third most all-time as a relief pitcher.

The all-time leader in strikeouts per 9.0 innings pitched (14.63; min. 100.0 IP), Chapman has recorded 362 career saves with a 2.52 ERA (228 ER/813.0 IP) in 854 career games with the Cincinnati Reds (2010-15), New York Yankees (2016-22), Chicago Cubs (2016), Kansas City Royals (2023), Texas Rangers (2023), Pittsburgh Pirates (2024), and Red Sox (2025). He ranks third all-time in strikeouts by a relief pitcher (1,322), while ranking 13th on the all-time saves list.

A World Series Champion with the 2016 Chicago Cubs and 2023 Texas Rangers, Chapman owns a 2.37 ERA (13 ER/49.1 IP) with 10 saves and 68 strikeouts in 44 career Postseason games. He is tied for eighth all-time in Postseason games pitched, and his 12.41 strikeouts per 9.0 innings rank third among all pitchers to throw at least 40.0 Postseason innings. Since the start of 2017, Chapman has posted a 1.86 Postseason ERA (6 ER/29.0 IP) and .186 opponent batting average while recording six holds and converting all six of his save opportunities.

A native of Cuba, Chapman was originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds as a non-drafted free agent on January 11, 2010.

Press Release Courtesy of the Boston Red Sox

