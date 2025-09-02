Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies and Rafael Devers of the Giants named NL Co-Players of the Week; Cody Bellinger of the Yankees named AL Player of the Week

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, whose historic four-game tied the Major League record, and first baseman Rafael Devers of the San Francisco Giants have been named the National League Co-Players of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and outfielder Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Schwarber earned his third career award after previously winning his first as a member of the Washington Nationals on June 21, 2021 prior to winning last year with the Phillies on September 9th. It is Philadelphia’s third honor this season following Ranger Suárez’s recognition last week and Zack Wheeler’s honor on July 7th.

Devers earned his fourth career honor, marking his second of the season and first in the National League, after winning three times as a member of the Boston Red Sox in August 2019, September 2023 and earlier this year on May 12th. It is the first award for San Francisco since Blake Snell won on August 5th of last season and the first for a Giants positon player since Luis Matos on May 20th of last season. Bellinger earned his fifth career nod and first in the American League after previously winning four times as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, including twice in 2017 (May 7th & June 26th); once in 2019 (April 7th); and once in 2022 (April 25th). It is the second award for New York this season following Aaron Judge’s honor on March 31st.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies (@kschwarb12)

The 32-year-old hit four homers, 10 RBI, a triple, three walks, seven runs scored, a .714 slugging percentage and a .290 on-base percentage, going 6-for-28 (.214) in seven contests.

The Middletown, Ohio native tied for the Major League lead in homers and RBI; and tied for sixth in total bases (20). His 49 homers this season lead the NL and rank second in the Majors.

The three-time All-Star and 2025 Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP registered the 21st four-homer game in Major League history on Thursday night against Atlanta, launching a leadoff homer, a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a pair of three-run blasts in the fifth and seventh innings, finishing his night with a franchise-record nine RBI. Other Phillies to accomplish the feat include Hall of Famers Ed Delahanty (7/13/1896 at CHC); Chuck Klein (7/10/1936 at PIT); and Mike Schmidt (4/17/1976 at CHC).

The 2016 World Series Champion with the Cubs joined four-homer performances from Eugenio Suárez (April 26th) and Nick Kurtz (July 25th), marking the first time in Baseball history the feat has been accomplished three times in the same season. It is just the third time it happened multiple times, joining 2017 (J.D. Martinez & Scooter Gennett) and 2002 (Mike Cameron & Shawn Green).

Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants (@rafael.devers)

The 28-year-old hit .478 (11-for-23) with three homers, 10 RBI, two doubles, four walks, nine runs scored, a .957 slugging percentage and a .556 on-base percentage across six games.

The Dominican Republic native led the Majors in slugging and OPS (1.513); tied for the Major League-lead in total bases (22) and RBI; ranked third in batting average and runs scored; ranked fifth in on-base percentage; and tied for sixth in hits.

The three-time All-Star racked up four hits and five RBI, including a pair of home runs on Wednesday against the Cubs, hitting a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run blast in the sixth. The contest marked his 21st career multi-homer game and his third of the season (also: 7/23 at ATL & 5/23 vs. BAL).

The 2018 World Series Champion with the Red Sox finished his week with a three-hit game on Sunday against Baltimore, launching a homer for his 29th longball of the year. Devers has reached the 25-homer mark in six of his first nine seasons and has hit at least 20 home runs in all seven seasons in which he has played at least 60 games. He is seeking his fourth career season with at least 30 home runs, joining 2021 (38 HR); 2023 (33 HR); and 2019 (32 HR). Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he is seeking to become the 44th player (47th occurrence) with at least 30 home runs in a season in which he played for multiple teams, with Eugenio Suárez already joining the group this season.

The two-time Silver Slugger drew a walk in four consecutive games from Wednesday through Saturday and has reached base safely in each of his last 19 starts since August 11th, going 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter on August 24th. During the streak he is batting .311/.393/.635/1.028 with seven homers and 14 RBI.

Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees (@cody_bellinger)

The 30-year-old hit .444 (12-for-27) with two homers, eight RBI, three doubles, four walks, six runs scored, a .778 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage across seven contests.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native tied for third among Major League leaders in hits and total bases (21); ranked sixth in OPS (1.278); ranked seventh in batting average; and ranked ninth in slugging.

The 2019 NL MVP started his week with four straight multi-hit games, tallying two hits on Monday and Tuesday against Washington, followed by three-hit performances on Wednesday against Washington and Thursday at Chicago (AL). His four consecutive multi-hit games tied a career high and he became the second Yankee to accomplish the feat this season, joining Aaron Judge, who had multiple hits in five straight games from April 28th-May 3rd.

The 2017 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year homered in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday, marking the third time this season that he homered in consecutive games, joining May 17th-18th and June 29th-30th. His home run on Wednesday was his 25th of the year, marking the fifth time he has hit at least 25 homers in a season, joining 2019 (47 HR); 2017 (39 HR); 2023 (26 HR); and 2018 (25 HR).

The 2020 World Series Champion with the Dodgers drew a walk in four straight contests from Tuesday through Friday, marking the 16th time in his career in which he walked in at least four consecutive games and the first time since April 10-14, 2022. Overall, he reached base in 19 of his 27 games in August including 12 of his final 14 contests in the month.

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included left fielder Brandon Nimmo (.429, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 2B, 3 BB, 8 R), All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso (.406, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB, 7 R), third baseman Mark Vientos (.320, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 6 R) and right fielder Juan Soto (.333, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 7 BB, 8 R, 5 SB, .500 OBP) of the New York Mets; Devers’ teammate, starting pitcher Justin Verlander (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 2 GS, 11.0 IP, 10 H, 6 BB, 15 SO); starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 2 GS, 14.0 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 13 SO) of the Miami Marlins; shortstop Dansby Swanson (.318, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 1 3B, 1 BB, 5 R, 1 SB, .818 SLG) and left fielder Ian Happ (.400, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 2B, 2 BB, 4 R, .900 SLG) of the Chicago Cubs; rookie catcher Drake Baldwin (.333, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 BB, 6 R) of the Atlanta Braves; starting pitcher Mitch Keller (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 2 GS, 11.0 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 16 SO) of the Pittsburgh Pirates; and catcher William Contreras (.323, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB, 7 R) of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included third baseman Josh Jung (.481, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 4 2B, 5 R), right fielder Adolis García (.429, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 3 2B, 7 R, 1 SB) and catcher/designated hitter Kyle Higashioka (.389, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 4 R) of the Texas Rangers; center fielder Byron Buxton (.300, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 7 R, 2 SB, .950 SLG) of the Minnesota Twins; starting pitcher José Soriano (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 GS, 12.2 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 14 SO) of the Los Angeles Angels; starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (2-0, 0.64 ERA, 2 GS, 14.0 IP, 7 H, 6 BB, 14 SO) of the Boston Red Sox; outfielder/designated hitter George Springer (.435, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 10 R, .536 OBP) of the Toronto Blue Jays; All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez (.417, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 5 R, 1 SB) of the Seattle Mariners; All-Star starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (1-1, 0.66 ERA, 2 GS, 13.2 IP, 11 H, 2 BB, 16 SO) of the Detroit Tigers; Bellinger’s teammates, All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge (.320, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 9 BB, 10 R, 1 SB, .500 OBP) and rookie starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (1-0, 0.75 ERA, 2 GS, 12.0 IP, 8 H, 4 BB, 16 SO); outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (.389, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 2B, 2 BB, 5 R, .889 SLG) of the Kansas City Royals; and rookie starting pitcher Ian Seymour (2-0, 0.90 ERA, 2 GS, 10.0 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 16 SO) of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

