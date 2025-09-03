The Four Teams of the First Expansion – Los Cuatro Equipos de la Primera Expansión

“Nine of the 10 voices I hear inside my head tell me I’m not crazy”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Johnny Rodríguez, from Chivacoa, asks: “How can I get the WAR and ERA?”

Dear friend Jo: You’ll find a better explanation than I can possibly provide in my short space of time, on Google.

Hipólito Suárez Z. from Hermosillo comments: “The Hall of Fame voters will have a tough job when it comes to voting for Shohei Ohtani, with so much dirt surrounding his millions of dollars from illegal gambling.”

Ender Juvencio, from Santiago, Chile, asks: “What do you think of Twins catcher Joe Mauer, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame?” Did you vote for him?”

Dear friend Endo: Mauer was a good catcher, and his entire 15-season career was with the Twins. I didn’t vote for him, but I support his elevation, because our Association is democratic.

Sinecio Peña, from Petare, asks: “How long did the Major Leagues -National and American Leagues- play with eight teams?”

Dear friend Necho: The American League until 1960. In 1961, they added the Twins and Angels. The National League operated with eight teams until 1961. In 1962, they added the Astros and Mets.

Germán W. Romaldo, from Monterrey, Nuevo León, asks: “Does the batter get second base if the fourth foul pitch is a wild pitch and goes into the dead ball zone?”

Dear friend Mano: If the ball is dead, you advance one base. Since he was at bat, he goes only to first, despite the wild pitch.

Oswaldo Quintana P. from Camagüey asks: “I understand that the Major League record for struck outs in an inning is four. But on the radio I heard it was five. What’s the truth?”

Dear friend Chaldo: The two figures are true. Four is the season record, but Phil Niekro (Astros) achieved five in spring training, in 1976, against the Twins. Logically, there were two passed balls, since his knuckleball was very difficult to handle.

There have been 95 pitchers with four, since Ed Crane of the Giants, on October 4, 1888, against the Chicago Whitey Stockings.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Los 4 Equipos de la Primera Expansión

“Nueve de las 10 voces que oigo dentro de mi cabeza, me dicen que no estoy loco”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Johnny Rodríguez, de Chivacoa, pregunta: “¿Cómo puedo obtener el WAR y la efectividad?

Amigo Jo: Mejor explicación que la posible en mi corto espacio, la encontrarás en Google.

Hipólito Suárez Z. de Hermosillo comenta: “Menudo trabajo tendrán los electores para el Hall de la Fama, cuando les corresponda votar por Shohei Ohtani, con tanto sucio alrededor de sus millones de dólares por apuestas ilegales”.

Ender Juvencio, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Qué opina del receptor Joe Mauer, de los Twins, elevado al Hall de la Fama. ¿Votó por él?”

Amigo Endo: Mauer fue un buen catcher y toda su carrera, de 15 temporadas, fue con los Twins. No voté por él, pero respaldo su elevación, porque nuestra Asociación es democrática.

Sinecio Peña, de Petare, pregunta: “¿Hasta cuándo jugaron las Grandes Ligas -Nacional y Americana- con ocho equipos?”

Amigo Necho: La Americana hasta 1960. En 1961, agregaron Twins y Angelinos. La Nacional funcionó con ocho hasta 1961. En 1962, agregaron Astros y Mets.

Germán W. Romaldo, de Monterrey, Nuevo León, pregunta: “¿Le corresponde la segunda base al bateador, si el cuarto lanzamiento malo es wild y va a zona de bola muerta?”

Amigo Mano: Si la bola queda muerta, se avanza una base. Como él estaba al bate, va solo hasta primera, no obstante el wild pitch.

Oswaldo Quintana P. de Camagüey, pregunta: “Tengo entendido que el récord de struck outs en un inning de Grandes Ligas es de cuatro. Pero por la radio dijeron que eran cinco. ¿Cuál es la verdad?

Amigo Chaldo: Las dos cifras son verdad. Cuatro es el récord en temporada, pero Phil Niekro (Astros) logró cinco en los entrenamientos, en 1976, frente a los Twins. Lógicamente, hubo dos passed balls, ya que su knuckleball era muy difícil de manejar.

Los lanzadores con cuatro han sido 95, desde Ed Crane, de los Gigantes, el cuatro de octubre de1888, frente a los Chicago Whitey Stockings.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en ala Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5