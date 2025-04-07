Letters from the Beyond: From Ariel Severino to Abel Ibarra – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Ariel Severino para Abel Ibarra

My dear writer, Abel:

You can’t imagine how much you’ve moved me with the 262 pages of I Want to Be Like Ariel (Amazon, $18.00).

No one else could have written something so enjoyable, funny, exciting, refined, entertaining, and historically true. I thank you, because, as you well know, my life was a hilarious, total drama.

Imagine, my middle name is Adonis! Yes, Ariel Adonis Severino.

That figure from Greek mythology, a beautiful man and therefore desired by the ladies, who was devoured by a wild boar during a love affair. Yes, as you so well describe, I was devoured by the Caracas earthquake on July 29, 1967, also while I was in love and was loved, at the age of 47.

I find it fantastic that, 58 years later, someone would dare to create a work of such magnitude, to commemorate and compel us to remember details like (p. 195):

“Ariel was stunned by so many noble names and sat down to take a break on the back of a truncated column. The sun burned the crown of his head, and he thought about buying a hat when his gaze fell upon the Arch of Titus, where the siege, destruction, and sacking of Jerusalem was forever engraved.”

Well, as I was saying, my middle name is none other than Adonis. And now you are Abel, like the Holy Shepherd, the good brother of the evil Cain. You are the writer who unleashes letters as resonant as they are penetrating into the world.

I confess to you, friend Abel, that I have been so many things in life that now, in this More Here, which you call The Beyond, I don’t even remember them.

Let’s see, I was born in Uruguay, I was a film actor, theater actor, set designer, painter, production designer, decorator, and film director. At nine years old, I appeared as an actor in my first film.

And the Cuban, Juan Carbó Menéndez, composed the guaracha I Want to Be Like Ariel.

I want to be like Ariel,

I want to be like him,

who writes, sings, designs,

and even dances ballet…

I want to be like Ariel,

I want to be like him,

because today all the little girls

are crazy about him…

If I were like Ariel,

how many things I would have

that today I don’t have,

because I’m not like him…

CHORUS:

I want to be like Ariel…

Abel, my friend: I wish the best of the best always happens to you.

Hugs,

Ariel.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Ariel Severino para Abel Ibarra



Mi querido literato, Abel:

Ni te imaginas cuánto me has emocionado con las 262 páginas de “Yo Quiero ser como Ariel” (Amazon, $18.00).

Nadie más pudo escribir algo tan ameno, gracioso, apasionante, fino, entretenido e histórico por real. Te lo agradezco, porque, como bien lo sabes, mi vida fue un divertidísimo drama total.

¡Imagínate, ¡mi segundo nombre es Adonis! Sí, Ariel Adonis Severino.

Aquella figura de la mitología griega, hombre precioso y por eso deseado por las damas, quien murió devorado por un jabalí salvaje, durante una aventura amorosa. Pues sí, como tú bien lo narras, yo morí devorado por el terremoto de Caracas, el 29 de julio de 1967, también mientras amaba y me amaban, a los 47 años de edad.

Me parece fantástico, que 58 años después, haya a quien se le ocurra dar a luz una obra de tal naturaleza, para rememorar y obligar a recordar, detalles como (pag. 195):

“Ariel estaba aturdido por tanto nombre de alcurnia y se sentó a coger pausa en el lomo de una columna trunca. El sol le quemaba la coronilla y pensó comprarse un sombrero, cuando su mirada se tropezó de frente con el Arco de Tito, donde quedó grabado para siempre el asedio, destrucción y saqueo de Jerusalén”.

Bueno, como te decía, mi segundo nombre es nada menos que Adonis. Y ahora tú eres Abel, como el Santo pastor, hermano bueno de Caín el malo. Eres el escribidor que lanza al mundo letras tan sonantes como penetrantes.

Te confieso, amigo Abel, que fui tantas cosas en la vida, que ahora, en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, ni las recuerdo.

Vamos a ver, nací en Uruguay, fui actor de cine, actor de teatro, escenógrafo, pintor, diseñador de producción, decorador, director de cine. A los nueve años de edad aparecí como actor en mi primera película.

Y el cubano, Juan Carbó Menéndez compuso la guaracha “Yo Quiero ser como Ariel”.

Yo quiero ser como Ariel,

yo quiero ser como él,

que escribe, canta, diseña,

y hasta le baila ballet…

Yo quiero ser como Ariel,

yo quiero ser como él,

porque hoy todas las chiquitas

están loquitas por él…

Si yo fuera como Ariel,

cuántas cosas iba a tener

que hoy por hoy yo no las tengo,

porque no soy como él…

CORO:

Como Ariel yo quiero ser…

Abel amigo: deseo te ocurra siempre lo mejor de lo mejor.

Abrazos,

Ariel.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5