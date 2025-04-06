The Road To The Majors Is Not Always Smooth

Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The road to the big leagues can take a young prospect on an odyssey from an 18-year-old kid with wide-eyed dreams to a mid-20-year-old disillusioned and disappointed person looking for answers. Sometimes, it is the end of a career, and all the promises of a long and lucrative lifestyle in the Major Leagues come to an early end.

One such gifted athlete looking for answers to why his career is in a downward spiral is Diego Cartaya, Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela. He was first signed at 17-years-old by the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international amateur free agent on July 2, 2018, for $2.5 million.

I first met him when he was the top prospect for the Dodgers at the 2022 Futures All-Star Game in Los Angeles, along with other top prospects, like Elly De La Cruz, Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, Corbin Carroll, Mark Vientos, Jasson Domínguez, Esperanza, Dominican Republic, Anthony Volpe, Gunner Henderson, Logan O’Hoppe, Peter Crow-Armstrong and Yanier Díaz, Azua, Dominican Republic, who were all there to show the world their top prospect skills in the annual Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.

Everyone of them believing the future is a sure shot to stardom and financial security.

All those names, except Cartaya, have made it to “The Show” and are enjoying the fruits of their success. Cartaya’s journey has taken him in the opposite direction. Something he never expected when he was the top prospect for an organization that had visions of great things for him. Unfortunately, he suffered some unexpected injuries that limited him to only 95 games in any one season over five years in the Dodger minor league system.

Most minor league careers last three years, and most careers end before age 24. However, significant money prospects, like Cartaya, will be given a shot by another organization.

Eventually, the Dodgers saw no room for him as a catcher in an organization stacked at every level with young, talented prospects. After signing Hyeseong Kim, they designated Cartaya for assignment and removed him from their 40-man roster, having seven days to trade or release him.

In January of this year, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for 20-year-old pitcher Jose Vasquez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

What happens next for this one-time top prospect is anyone’s guess. Sometimes, a change of scenery is a blessing for a player. In Minnesota, he will not be pressured to fight for a spot as he works through his previous injuries and disappointments.

Hopefully, he will find a path to his dream of playing in the big leagues one day.

