Letters from Beyond: From Fidel Castro to Cuban Baseball Players – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Fidel Castro para los Peloteros Cubanos

My dear compatriots:

Cubans without a Homeland, by way of Donald Trump!!

The measures of the United States rulers that pretend to be against us are often jokes.

This last bit, about you, the Cuban Major League Baseball players, seems like the work of Milton Berle, Joey Adams, or any other comedian, rather than the work of the respectable and honored White House.

Let’s see how it goes…: Here it says, “New measures for the hiring of Cuban baseball players in the Majors, which would imply their definitive renunciation of returning to their country.”

That is, “renouncing” being Cuban. Like Daniel Ortega against the Nicaraguans.

This refers to “a definitive renunciation of returning to their country,” which leaves open the possibility of going to Mexico, or the Dominican Republic, Spain, or any other corner of this little ball we call the world, and from there sending millions of dollars to Havana and its surrounding areas.

Dollars to Cuba, but you go somewhere else.

Because it doesn’t prohibit going on vacation, from October to March, anywhere other than the United States, nor does it mention blocking those dollar shipments to Cuban territory.

The document, already in the possession of the Cuban Federation of Professional Baseball Players, establishes that “Cuban players must express in writing their intention not to return to their country.”

Of course, what mortifies President Trump is not that Cubans return to Cuba, but that they bring a few million dollars every year.

The White House has forgotten how it’s possible to send dollars to the island without having to travel with a wad of bills under your arm.

And this year, there have been numerous compatriots in the Majors; 26 are registered on the rosters.

Trump believes that my brother Raúl has kept a large portion of the dollars brought in by the players.

These aren’t measures related to the players. No! These are measures related to the greenbacks.

This year, 265 native baseball players from 18 nations and territories outside the 50 United States play in the Majors. Tell me if the President thinks it’s wise to prohibit them all from returning to their hometowns.

Another reason: The Baseball Classic is approaching, and Trump, of course, doesn’t want us to win.

You know I truly love you…

Fidel.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Fidel Castro para los Peloteros Cubanos

Mis queridos compatriotas:

¡¡Cubanos sin Patria, vía Donald Trump!!

Las medidas de los gobernantes de Estados Unidos que pretenden ser contra nosotros, son muchas veces unos chistes.

Esto último, acerca de ustedes, los jugadores cubanos de beisbol de Grandes Ligas, parece obra de Milton Berle, Joey Adams o de cualquier otro humorista, en vez de cosas de la respetable y respetada Casa Blanca.

Vamos a ver cómo va…: Aquí dice, “Nuevas medidas para la contratación de los peloteros cubanos en las Mayores, que implicarían la renuncia definitiva de estos a regresar a su país”.

Es decir, “renunciar” a ser cubanos. Tipo Daniel Ortega contra los nicaragüenses.

Se refiere eso a “renuncia definitiva de regresar a su país”, lo que deja abierta la posibilidad de irse a México, o Dominicana, España o a cualquier otro rincón de esta bolita que llamamos mundo, y desde allá mandar millones de dólares a La Habana y alrededores.

Los dólares a Cuba, pero ustedes a otra parte.

Porque no prohíbe ir a pasar las vacaciones, de octubre a marzo, en cualquier sitio que no sea Estados Unidos, ni citan lo de bloquear esos envíos de dólares a territorio cubano.

El documento, ya en poder de la Federación de Peloteros Profesionales de Cuba, establece que “los jugadores cubanos deben expresar por escrito su intención de no retornar a su país”.

Por supuesto, lo que mortifica al Presidente Trump, no es que los cubanos regresen a Cuba, sino que lleven unos cuantos millones de dólares todos los años.

En la Casa Blanca olvidaron como es posible mandar dólares a la isla, sin necesidad de viajar uno con el paquete de billetes bajo el brazo.

Y este año ha sido de numerosos compatriotas en las Mayores, 26 registran los rosters.

Considera Trump es que mi hermano Raúl se ha quedado con gran parte de los dólares que han llevado los peloteros.

No se trata de medidas acerca de los jugadores. ¡Nooo! Se trata de medidas acerca de los billetes verdes.

Este año juegan en las Mayores, 265 peloteros nativos de 18 naciones y territorios fuera de los 50 Estados Unidos. Díganme si se le ocurre al Presidente prohibirle a todos regresar a sus predios natales.

Otro motivo: Se acerca el Clásico del Beisbol y Trump, desde luego, no quiere que ganemos.

Ya saben que los quiero de verdad…

Fidel.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5