Letters from Beyond: From “Tres Patines” to José Urquidy- Cartas desde el Más Allá: De “Tres Patines” para José Urquidy 

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear José:

I am happy to be able to communicate with you, because you are a Mexican by birth like me, who has achieved a place of honor in the Major Leagues in a very short time and with one of the best teams, the Houston Astros.

I owe you an explanation for my nickname, Tres Patines (Triple Skates), because my correct name is Ramón Arano, native of Cosamaloapan, Veracruz, and I have been here for 12 years, when I had turned 73.

The nickname arose because they said that he spoke like José Candelario Tres Patines, the Cuban character (very Cuban!) on radio and television, created by the brilliant writer, Castor Vispo, played by Leopoldo Fernández and protagonist, among other programs, of La tremenda corte. (The Tremendous Courthouse).

In baseball, I won 332 professional games, none in the Major Leagues, and I was elevated to the Monterrey Hall of Fame in 1993. The highest honor in Mexico.

As for you, you still have a lot ahead of you, at 29 years old, with a record of 27-16, 3.98, experience in five seasons and already earning three million 750 thousand dollars for this year.

In your native city, Mazatlán, they must be very proud of you, because everyone there is a baseball fan. Great fans, the Mazatlacans!

By the way, that beautiful city, with so many kilometers of adorable beaches, with so much good fishing every day, is an area loved by the Pacific and by everyone who visits it. For me, unforgettable.

I have little to advise you, because you are very good on the mound. But I remind you of the basics of pitching, after you have the abilities that you have demonstrated:

Between the batter, whoever it is, and you, the one who has the advantage is you. Always remember that Ted Williams was able to hit in four out of 10 at-bats in just one season.

That is, against the super good hitters, your advantage is six to four, and against the majority it is seven to three or eight to two.

In other words, my dear José, throw strikes, there are eight others scattered all over the field, eager to help you. Throw strikes and let’s see what happens.

Once Cy Young, at the height of his glorious career, declared to reporters: “I throw the ball over the plate, the rest is beyond my responsibilities.”

Sure, you’re not Cy Young, nor was I, but the strike zone thing counts for everyone. It is always in favor of the pitchers and against the hitters. Take advantage of it!

In short, admired José, I sincerely congratulate you and I expect a lot of good from you, as I imagine all Mexicans and Astros fans also expect.

Hugs… I admire you a lot,

Tres Patines.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De “Tres Patines” Para José Urquidy

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado José:

Me siento feliz de poder comunicarme contigo, porque eres un mexicano de nacimiento como yo, que ha logrado sitial de honor en Grandes Ligas en muy poco tiempo y con un equipo de los mejores, los Astros de Houston.

Te debo una explicación por lo de mi sobrenombre, Tres Patines, porque mi nombre correcto es Ramón Arano, nativo de Cosamaloapan, Veracruz, y estoy en este más acá hace 12 años, cuando había cumplido mis 73.

Lo del apodo surgió porque decían que hablaba como José Candelario Tres Patines el personaje cubano (¡cubanísimo!) de la radio y la televisión, creado por el genial escritor, Castor Vispo, interpretado por Leopoldo Fernández y protagonista, entre otros programas, de La tremenda Corte.

En el beisbol, pues gané 332 juegos profesionales, ninguno de Grandes Ligas, y me elevaron al Salón de la Fama de Monterrey, en 1993. El máximo honor en México.

En cuanto a ti, tienes aún mucho por delante, a los 29 años, con récord de 27-16, 3.98, experiencia en cinco temporadas y ya cobrando tres millones 750 mil dólares por la de este año.

En tu ciudad nativa, Mazatlán, deben estar muy orgullosos de ti, porque allá todos son aficionados al beisbol. ¡Gran afición, la mazatleca!

Por cierto, esa preciosa urbe, con tantos kilómetros de adorables playas, con tanto de bueno para pescar a diario, es un área amada por el Pacífico y por todo el que la visita. Para mí, inolvidable.

Tengo poco que aconsejarte, porque estás muy bien sobre la lomita. Pero te recuerdo la base del pitcheo, después que se tienen las facultades que tú has demostrado:

Entre el bateador, sea quien sea, y tú, quien tiene la ventaja eres tú. Siempre recuerda que Ted Williams pudo conectar de hit en cuatro de cada 10 turnos solamente en una temporada.

O sea, ante los súper buenos bateadores, tú ventaja es de seis sobre cuatro, y ante la mayoría de siete a tres u ocho a dos.

En otras palabras, mi querido José, tira strikes, que hay otros ocho regados por todo el campo, deseosos de ayudarte. Tira strikes y a ver qué ocurre.

Una vez Cy Young, en plenitud de su gloriosa carrera, declaró a los reporteros: “Yo lanzo la pelota por el home, lo demás escapa de mis responsabilidades”.

Claro, tú no eres Cy Young, ni yo lo fui, pero lo de la zona de strike cuenta para todos. Siempre está favor de los pitchers y en contra de los bateadores. ¡Aprovéchala!

En síntesis, admirado José, te felicito sinceramente y espero mucho de bueno de ti, como me imagino esperan también todos los mexicanos y los fanáticos de los Astros.

Abrazos… Te admiro un montón,

“Tres Patines”.

