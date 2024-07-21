Rays’ Latino Home Run Contingent

Randy Arozarena, 2020 American League LatinoMVP Rookie award winner, flexes in Tampa Bay's Sunday win over the Yankees - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Four home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the Yankees’ pitching deep in the Bronx Sunday afternoon that led them to a 6-4 win. Four of those runs came from a contingent of Latino players on their roster. Only the Seattle Mariners have more Latino representation on their roster included with Julio Rodríguez.

But the Rays have been striving, now (50-49), a game over .500. They struggled in the first half to get there and have won two-of-three against the Yankees coming out of the All-Star break. They hope to take the four-game series with a wrap-around Monday matinee.

But Sunday, it was that Latino contingent of Richie Palacios, Randy Arozarena, José Siri and Jose Caballero, solo and two-run home runs off of Yankees’ pitching. Marcus Stroman two of the solo routes, Jake Cousins the two-run homer, and Luke Weaver with another solo.

Yes, the Yankees are struggling, 9-20 in their last 29 games. And for sure this time of year the ball does carry well at Yankee Stadium, ideal conditions again on a humid Sunday afternoon. But the Rays believe they have a home run hitting lineup and their contingent are not shy about being on the field at Yankee Stadium.

The man can't be stopped pic.twitter.com/t6uRGTNpul — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 21, 2024

“I feel good here,” Arozarena (Havana, Cuba) said through a translator about hitting his three home runs on consecutive days in the Bronx. “I’m feeling a lot more confident that the results are coming out and and the home runs are coming out, and obviously I’m happy that I helped out the team and helped produce to help the win.”

Saturday he hit two and his 15th Sunday off a Stroman 1-2 slider in the fourth inning to left-center saw a slow home run trot and arms crossed celebration that drew boos from the large stadium crowd of 45,178. The Yankees continued to trail early and getting Arozarena to keep a ball in the park has become a task.

“Everyone knows the fans here are excellent fans,” he said. “But it gives me a lot more motivation and inspire me a little bit more. I get to play with a little bit more fun, and like I said, they (fans) motivate me a little bit more to play here.”

Arozarena after a .158 start at the plate has come around, ,292 with seven home runs and striking out less since June 1.

“He started off slow, the good thing with Randy he has a proven track record,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. You look at where his numbers are now. If they continue this way, he’s very capable of kind of slotting in right where he he’s been for the last three or four years.”

Cash said his team is capable of hitting a lot of home runs and claimed the consistency was not there, but four again from a close Latino contingent is why the Rays clubhouse was in that celebratory mood. They are also hitting more home runs on the road as compared to their home digs at the Trop in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Palacios, the Brooklyn, NY outfielder with Puerto Rican heritage, hit his first career leadoff home run off Stroman, over the last 17 games hitting at a .300 clip, though not known for his home run power and more with making contact. He got hold of a Stroman cutter that gave the Rays an early lead.

The hometown kid sends it into the stands 🥹 pic.twitter.com/liuJAMavTH — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 21, 2024

That home run was a beginning for the Rays, this after Saturday afternoon also hitting four home runs, third time this season they accomplished the feat on Sunday. They are hitting on all cylinders and the home runs are coming at a rapid pace, a feeling this team believes will keep them in playoff contention for a AL Wild Card spot.

José Siri (Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic) hit a long home run to center off Cousins in the seventh and raised his hands past second base with his two run homer, 13th that gained more boos from the crowd.

El Rayo rounds the bases ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eZRz9wmoeo — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 21, 2024

The home run continued the frustration for a Yankees pitching staff that has difficulty controlling the Rays in their home ballpark.

“They boo a lot,” he said through a translator about the Yankees fans. “They even boo their own team. I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

But this contingent in the Rays clubhouse and on the field cheer on each other. It’s part of that winning formula they plan to continue in the remaining months of the season, plenty of time to vye for that wild card. And if they continue to club home runs at this pace that means more runs, wins, and almost a cinch to once again be in the postseason.

“We feel so good whenever the whole team has success,” said Jose Caballero (Las Tablas, Panama) who gave the Rays insurance with a solo shot to left in the ninth, his ninth that provided the Rays some insurance. And he loves hitting at Yankee Stadium, six games .364 (8-for-22), four runs, two doubles, a home run, and three RBI.

The homers keep homering!!! pic.twitter.com/jUshqv028i — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 21, 2024

He said, “We always together as a latino crew and always a good feeling to see a lot of us having success. Keep playing, doing our thing now, not about what’s happening outside this clubhouse.”

It’s a Latino contingent that anticipates doing more. The goal, keep playing ,500 baseball, and of course be a part of the October postseason. The home run ball certainly is making a statement.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor for Latinosports.com – X (Twitter): @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports