Dodgers’ Six Home Runs and 9-6 Win Gives LA Sweet Sweep Of Boston

Shohei Ohtani, the human highlight reel - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tonight, with 50,824 fans looking on, the Dodgers go for the sweep of the Boston Red Sox in this three-game series that marks the beginning of the second half of the 2024 season. After an eighth-inning grand slam home run by Freddie Freeman on Friday night to give L.A. a 4-1 win in game one, the Dodgers came back to tie the Sox in the ninth inning yesterday and eventually won on a walk-off RBI single in the eleventh inning by Will Smith.

How good was Will's walk-off? SO GOOD! SO GOOD! SO GOOD! pic.twitter.com/qfjmq1EYFY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 21, 2024

Coming off of the All-Star break, Dodger starter James Paxton gets his first start in nine days. His last start was in Detroit, where he went 3.2 innings in a no-decision late-inning LA win. Today, he gave up a first pitch of the game double to Romy Gonzalez, followed by a 396-foot home run into the left field pavilion off the bat of Jarren Duran, giving the Red Sox a two-run lead after seeing only three pitches.

Jarren Duran thinks it's still the All-Star Game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oLY5c7hwfV — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2024

Paxton retired the next two hitters and then walked the net two before the Dodgers could get up.

The Dodgers countered in the first inning with a first pitch 417-foot home run by Freddie Freeman deep into the right field pavilion. Then back-to-back doubles by Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, and Gavin Lux tied the score at 2-2. The Dodgers added four more runs with solo home runs by Dominican Teoscar Hernández’s 372-foot into the right field seats, a 379-foot shot into the left field pavilion by Lux, a 399-foot shot into the left field pavilion by Austin Barnes, and an absolute mega bomb by Shohei Ohtani 473-feet over the seats in the left-center field pavilion, number 30 for Ohtani who went back-to-back with Barnes in the fifth inning.

SHOHEI JUST HIT A HOMER 473 FEET. pic.twitter.com/H8ceT0H0Yx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2024

Jason Hayward added a two-run home run on a 369-foot poke into the right field pavilion. The six home runs by the Dodgers is a season-high.

After that shaky first inning, Paxton only gave up one hit with two walks. He left with a 4-2 lead and a line of five innings pitched, four hits, three runs, four walks, and seven strikeouts. Boston starter Kutter Crawford had a night to forget, leaving after five innings pitched, seven hits, and six runs, all earned, three strikeouts and five home runs.

The Sox sent eight batters to the plate in the ninth inning when Dodgers’ reliever Evan Phillips gave up three runs on three hits and two walks. Los Angeles walked away with a 9-6 win and a sweet sweep of Boston. Up next on their schedule are the Giants for a four-game series.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports