Yankees’ Rut Continues In The Bronx

Yankees' Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Volpe, and Gleyber Torres, during the middle of the third inning at Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — A rough 48 hour stretch in the Bronx…

If you were to combine the last 18 innings of New York Yankees baseball, you’d get five runs altogether; three driven in by this year’s leading candidate for the American League MVP award, Aaron Judge, one from Juan Soto, the 2021 National League LatinoMVP, and the other from 26-year-old Yankees’ outfielder Jahmai Jones.

As an overall result, the Yankees dropped both nine inning contests over the weekend to their AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays — 9-1 on Saturday, and 6-4 this afternoon — a rough 48 hour stretch…

But, this “Yankees’ Rut” didn’t just start, it has dated back to early June. You could say, June 12, as New York’s recorded 10 wins and 21 losses, to go along with a -26 run differential throughout that span.

Following Sunday’s loss at Yankee Stadium as New York continued their struggles at the plate, going 2-10 with runners in scoring position, and nine left on base, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stated: “We’re giving ourselves opportunities, and the name of the game is cashing in.

It’s kinda like in football; I feel like we’re stopping the run, we’re getting to third and long, and we just gotta find a way to break through.”

The Yankees (59-42) will look to break through their recent “rut” tomorrow afternoon, Monday, July 22, at the stadium, by attempting to split the four-game set against the Rays (50-49), with southpaw Carlos Rodón (9-7, 4.63 ERA) scheduled to take the mound at 1:05 PM ET, while Tampa Bay trots out right-hander Zack Littel (3-6, 4.26 ERA).

“We know we’re better than this,” Boone later said. “We gotta come ready and salvage the series tomorrow.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports