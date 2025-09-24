Clinchmas in the Bronx: Caballero’s walk-off single sends Yankees to postseason

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — For the 60th time in franchise history, the New York Yankees have punched their ticket to the postseason.

By defeating the Chicago White Sox in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium on a walk-off single from utility infielder José Caballero, the Yankees were able to clinch a postseason berth and inch closer towards the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League East division lead—currently at one game and two when including the tiebreaker which Toronto owns—as the Blue Jays fell to the Red Sox, 4-1.

AL East Lead as of Wednesday, September 24th

Toronto: 90-67 – Leading AL East and owns tiebreaker over NYY (two vs. Boston and three vs. Tampa Bay)

New York: 89-68 – One Game Back (two vs. White Sox and three vs. Baltimore)

For Caballero, of Las Tablas, Panama, one-of-just-six Panamanian-born players in Major League Baseball this season, the 29-year-old flared a 2-2 83-MPH sweeper from White Sox reliever Steven Wilson to “no-man’s land” in centerfield during the bottom of the ninth inning, which delivered Aaron Judge home safely for the 3-2 win, allowing the party in the Bronx to officially begin.

“It’s a big moment for me,” Caballero said on the field as teammates Austin Wells and Paul Goldschmidt showered him with ice-cold water from a Gatorade cooler stationed in the Yankees’ dugout. “We needed the win. In the game to clinch the postseason, this feels really good. If we clinch the postseason every day and I get the (celebratory) shower, I’ll take it.”

The former Ray, acquired by the Yankees back in July, later added, “It’s an honor but I’m just happy for the team that we clinched the postseason. There’s big things for us ahead so we are really happy.”

On Caballero’s walk-off heroics, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “He just kept spoiling pitches and seemed to have a real calm presence to him in the batter’s box. Kept extending the at bat and was able to dump one out there just enough, so really good at bat by a guy who has been a really good player for us.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports