Dodgers Pass 4 Million Mark in Attendance for First Time in Franchise History

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — On the final home game of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers passed the 4 million mark in attendance for the first time in franchise history.

The Dodgers wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a total attendance figure of 4,012,470, an average of 49,537 fans per game. The previous high for attendance in a year was set in 2019 with 3,974,309 fans. Last year, the Dodgers drew 3,941,251.

Since the first time it happened in 1978, the Dodgers have surpassed 3 million in annual attendance 36 times, including every season not affected by the pandemic since 2012 – as well as every other season but one since 2001. The Dodgers set franchise records this year by reaching 2 million fans in their 40th home game and 3 million in their 60th home game.

This year, the Dodgers have announced 46 crowds of 50,000 or better this season, including 25 sellouts, and have registered at least 40,000 at every home game.

With six games to play, the Dodgers also lead Major League Baseball in road attendance, attracting an average of 35,118 at opposing ballparks in 2025.

MLB’s franchise record for annual home attendance of 4,483,350 was set by the Colorado Rockies during their inaugural season in 1993, when they played at Mile High Stadium in Denver. The Dodgers are the first team to draw over 4 million since the Mets and Yankees both did so in 2008, the last season in their old ballparks.

Information Courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers

