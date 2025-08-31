Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After being shutout 3-0 by the Diamondbacks last night, the Dodgers sent out Tyler Glasnow, who, after 13 starts, appeared 1-2, with an ERA of 3.36 as Arizona countered with Eduardo Rodriguez, Valencia, Venezuela, posting a 5-8 record and 5.67 ERA before taking the bump Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. Although the D-backs had a record of 67-69 entering play, they remain a formidable club, making for a hard-fought series between these NL West division rivals.

They are very aggressive on the bases and have some of the fastest players in baseball in Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Mexican-American Alek Thomas, and Ketel Marte, Nizao, Dominican Republic.

Glasnow retired the first ten batters he faced until he hit Marte with an 89-MPH slider, but continued to hold the Diamondbacks hitless through five innings.

His counterpart, Rodriguez, was keeping pace with Glasnow, allowing two hits and no runs with a bit of help from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, who gunned down Kiké Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the plate while trying to tag up on a fly ball out by Shohei Ohtani.

Glasnow would surrender his first hit in the sixth inning on an infield hit to third by Ildemaro Vargas, Caripito, Venezuela.

The D-backs would finally get on the board in the top of the seventh inning on a leadoff first pitch 411-foot home run off the bat of Carroll. Then back-to-back doubles by Gurriel, a sac fly, and an error by Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, would net two more runs making the score 3-0 Arizona. The official scorer scored all runs as earned, showing MLB always tries to put a positive spin on the numbers.

Glasnow would leave with a line of seven innings pitched, four hits, three runs, all earned, zero walks, six strikeouts, and one home run.

Rodriguez left with a three-run lead after six innings pitched and a line of four hits, zero runs, and three strikeouts. The Diamondbacks would put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth inning with a 423-foot three-run home run off the bat of Vargas.

With a Padres defeating the Twins tonight in Minnesota, 12-3, the Dodgers are now one game up on San Diego for the NL West lead as we edge closer to the end of the regular season.

