Saturday Mess – Desorden Sabatino

That little friend of mine is crazy… She wants to go to Hollywood, supposedly to make love under the stars… La Pimpi.

I had a hard time explaining to my nephew, the youngest, that the English have nothing to do with the groin… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lola, 86, tells her son: “Sweetie (the boy is 62), I’m going to have a get-together with the girls and I’d like you to help me organize it.

“Sure, Mommy, don’t worry, I’ll arrange everything for you.”

“Arrange what?”

“The party, Mommy.

“Oh yeah!… I’d forgotten!”

That afternoon, the son calls his mommy into the kitchen and shows her a note stuck to the refrigerator, on which she has written:

1– Serve coffee.

2– Serve sandwiches.

3– Serve juice.

4- Serve pastries.

“Great!” says the lady, “now I won’t have any problems!… Thanks, kid.”

That afternoon, the girls arrive. None of them are under 80.

Lola seats them in the living room, excuses herself, and goes to the kitchen.

She reads: 1. Serve coffee. So she takes coffee to her friends, who are sitting around a cute little table.

After a while of chatting, Lola, nervous, goes to the kitchen and reads again:

Serve coffee… And she serves them more coffee. She does this four times.

Finally, the girls leave. And one of them whispers to another as they leave the building:

“Pepa, what a bad hostess Lola is!

She did not even offer us a cup of coffee.”

“Lola?… What Lola are you talking about?”

Late that night, Lola’s son comes home and is amazed to see that the sandwiches, juice, and pastries are untouched. He asks:

“Mom, what happened?”

Lola replies:

“Can you believe the old ladies didn’t come?”

-o-o-o-

Mediocre Reporter

The Editor-in-Chief: “Why didn’t you deliver the wedding report last night?”

The Reporter: “Because there was nothing. The groom dumped the bride; she had a heart attack from the shock and fell dead at the altar. Since there wasn’t a wedding, I went home.”

The Editor-in-Chief: “And the drama continues. You’re fired!”

-o-o-o-

Psychiatrists turn the good and noble sins of the past into a diabolical neurosis of the future… La Pimpi.

The psychiatrist is the next person you have to talk to, after you start talking to yourself… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Desorden Sabatino

Esa amiguita mía está loca… Quiere irse a Hollywood dizque para hacer el amor realmente bajo las estrellas… La Pimpi.

Me las vi difíciles para explicarle a mi sobrinito, el menor, que los ingleses nada tienen que ver con la ingle… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lola, de 86 años, le dice a su hijo:

“Nene (el nene tiene 62 años), voy a hacer una reunión con las chicas y me gustaría que me ayudaras a organizarla.

“Claro mamita, tranquila, que yo te lo arreglo todo”.

“¿Arreglar, qué?”.-

“¡La fiesta, mami.

“¡Ah sí!… ¡Ya se me había olvidado!”.

Esa tarde el hijo llama a su mami a la cocina, y le muestra un papel pegado en la nevera, en el cual ha escrito:

1- Servir café.

2- Servir sándwiches.

3- Servir jugo.

4- Servir pastelitos.

“¡Qué bien!”, dice la señora, “ahora no tendré problemas!… Gracias nene”.

Esa tarde llegan las chicas. Ninguna menor de los 80.

Lola las acomoda en la sala, se excusa y va a la cocina.

Lee: 1. Servir café. Por lo que lleva café a sus amigas, quienes están sentadas alrededor de una mesita muy coqueta.

Al rato de conversar, Lola, nerviosa, va a la cocina y lee otra vez:

Servir café… Y les sirve más café. Así 4 veces.

Por fin las chicas se van. Y una de ellas le susurra a otra, mientras salen del edificio:

“Pepa, ¡qué mala anfitriona es Lola!

No nos ha brindado ni un café”.

“¿Lola?… ¿De qué Lola me hablas?”

Ya por la noche, el hijo de Lola llega a la casa y se asombra, al ver que los sándwiches, el jugo y los pastelitos están intactos. pregunta:

“Mamá, ¿qué ha pasado?

Lola le responde:

“¿Podrás creer que las viejas no han venido?”

-o-o-o-

Reportero Mediocre

El Jefe de Redacción: “¿Por qué no entregó anoche la reseña del matrimonio?”

El reportero: “Porque no hubo nada. El novio plantó a la novia; ella sufrió un infarto de la impresión y cayó muerta frente al Altar. Como no hubo boda, me fui a mi casa”.

El Jefe de Redacción: “Y el drama continúa. ¡Está usted despedido!”

-o-o-o-

Los siquiatras convierten a los buenos y señoriales pecados del pasado, en una diabólica neurosis del futuro… La Pimpi.

El siquiatra es la siguiente persona con quien uno tiene que hablar, después de comenzar a hablar con uno mismo… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

