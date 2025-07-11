Yankees’ PA Announcer Paul Olden to miss this weekend’s series vs. Cubs

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — As the Yankees were in the midst of completing an impressive comeback Thursday night vs. the Mariners, the organization announced that PA Announcer Paul Olden, who has worked the PA for EVERY HOME GAME in BOTH the regular season and postseason since the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009, will not be behind the mic for this weekend’s three game series vs. the Cubs.

Due to a personal obligation, Olden will be missing his first home game at Yankee Stadium in over 16 years, ending a streak of 1,339 games.

Mark Fratto, PA announcer of New York City Football Club, the Washington Wizards, and Washington Commanders, will reportedly sub in this weekend for Olden to conclude the Yankees’ first half of the 2025 regular season.

To learn more on Olden, check out our previous article highlighting him and his spectacular career behind the mic—The Voice Is Paul Olden At Yankee Stadium by Rich Mancuso.

